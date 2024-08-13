Ottawa Police make arrests in Stittsville after foot pursuit – individuals involved in large-scale theft operation

Frontline patrol and Traffic officers arrested two individuals involved in a large-scale theft operation from numerous stores in Ottawa.

On August 4th, at approximately 2:00 pm in Stittsville, police were alerted to a vehicle description with two suspects involved in thefts of cosmetics and toiletries from nearby stores.

Upon locating the vehicle, police engaged the suspects, who abandoned the vehicle and officers engaged in a foot pursuit.

Both suspects were apprehended safely.

The value of recovered products is estimated to be over $10,000, stolen from thirteen different stores in Ottawa.

As a result of these arrests in Ottawa, suspects have been identified for thefts in numerous cases from other jurisdictions across Canada, which occurred over the past four months.

Florin CURT, 25 years old and Izabella CURT, 24 years old, have been jointly charged with:

Theft Under $5000 x13

Possess property or thing by crime over $5000

Obstruct/Resist a public/peace officer

Both were held in custody and later released to appear in Court at a future date.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.