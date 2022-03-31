Ottawa Police report impaired driving on the rise

Madison Costeira

Impaired driving charges are rising at an alarming rate. According to the Ottawa Police Service, impaired related charges increased by 25% this March.

Since January of this year, the number of drivers charged with impaired driving have surged, with nearly half of offenders having been involved in a collision.

54 charges of impaired driving were given this March, as opposed to the 43 charges laid in March of last year.

Between January 1st and March 30th, 2022, a total of 146 impairment-related charges were given.

This increase in impaired driving has become a cause for concern for the Ottawa Police.

Sgt Troy Froats reminds citizens, “Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair the ability to operate a conveyance.”

Not only is driving under the influence a danger to pedestrians and other drivers, but it can result in hefty fines, a suspended drivers license, or even jail time.

On average, a collision happens as a result of impaired driving every 1.3 days, leaving hundreds of victims injured or worse.

If you plan on drinking or taking drugs on a night out, always find a designated driver first.

Beat the statistics, don’t drive impaired.

For more information on impaired driving, visit the Ottawa Police website.

