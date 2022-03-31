Ottawa Police report impaired driving on the rise

Impaired driving charges are rising at an alarming rate. According to the Ottawa Police Service, impaired related charges increased by 25% this March.

Since January of this year, the number of drivers charged with impaired driving have surged, with nearly half of offenders having been involved in a collision.

54 charges of impaired driving were given this March, as opposed to the 43 charges laid in March of last year.

Between January 1st and March 30th, 2022, a total of 146 impairment-related charges were given.

This increase in impaired driving has become a cause for concern for the Ottawa Police.

Sgt Troy Froats reminds citizens, “Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair the ability to operate a conveyance.”

Not only is driving under the influence a danger to pedestrians and other drivers, but it can result in hefty fines, a suspended drivers license, or even jail time.

On average, a collision happens as a result of impaired driving every 1.3 days, leaving hundreds of victims injured or worse.

If you plan on drinking or taking drugs on a night out, always find a designated driver first.

Beat the statistics, don’t drive impaired.

For more information on impaired driving, visit the Ottawa Police website.