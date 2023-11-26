Ottawa Police seek witnesses to fatal collision on Carp Road

The Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit is investigating a collision that occurred just after 9:00am on the morning of November 26, 2023 on Carp Road between McGee Side Road and March Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Tragically, a woman in her 50s is deceased as a result of her injuries.

Ottawa Police want to thank the bystanders who rendered CPR and assistance before emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of this incident and have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.