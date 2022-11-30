Ottawa Police Services receive funding to thwart auto theft

With an increase in the number of vehicle thefts in the Ottawa area, a large uptick in the number of thefts in Stittsville, the Ottawa Police Services is receiving a funding grant from the Ontario government for Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology – a system that consists of cameras that automatically scan licence plates.

In a announcement on November 30th, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata-Carleton and MPP Goldie Ghamari, Carleton, announced that $669,447 will be provided to the Ottawa Police Services to fight crime, including auto theft through ALPR. The Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology Grant is a one-time grant to help police services strengthen roadside law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province.

MPP Fullerton said when announcing the funding, “The Province’s investment in new licence plate scanning technology for the Ottawa Police Services is welcomed news. The new technology will provide greater safety for people and it is reassuring to know it will strengthen AMBER alerts in Ottawa. It is also great for our police to have this new scanning capability to curb the number of auto thefts in our City”.

Thieves are targeting newer models of the Honda CRV, but are also moving to other new vehicles with push-button starts. Other targeted models include the Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Highlanders, Lexus RX and Ford F-Series trucks.

“I commend our government and the Ottawa Police Services on this new announcement to combat auto theft in Ottawa. This government has demonstrated that we will always support our hard working law enforcement, and will give them the tools necessary to fight crime to ensure the people of Ottawa, including my constituents in Carleton, feel safe where they work, live, and play,” added MPP Ghamari.

The ALPR system is installed in or on active-duty police cruisers and alerts officers to stolen or expired plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers. The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with AMBER alerts.