Ottawa Police take additional precautions for non-urgent services

Given the current COVID-19 situation Ottawa Police Services are putting in place the following service changes. The changes will be in effect until further notice —

Front Desk Services will change hours of operations to 8:00 am – 6:00 pm, seven days a week. Those entering a police station will be triaged to ensure the public are aware that a report can be submitted on-line. If the public need to speak directly to a staff member, there will be staff available to assist.

will change hours of operations to 8:00 am – 6:00 pm, seven days a week. Those entering a police station will be triaged to ensure the public are aware that a report can be submitted on-line. If the public need to speak directly to a staff member, there will be staff available to assist. Record Checks and Copies of Police Reports – the Customer Service Desk at 2670 Queensview Drive is Closed to walk-in service. Requests will be processed and prioritize those required for Pandemic response. Record checks can be submitted on-line at ottawapolice.ca –https://www.ot tawapolice.ca/en/contact-us/Po lice-Record-Checks.aspx. Questions or concerns should be directed to: RecordsCheck@ottawapolice.ca or em ail to:RecordsCheck@ottawapolic e.ca.

– the Customer Service Desk at 2670 Queensview Drive is Closed to walk-in service. Requests will be processed and prioritize those required for Pandemic response. Record checks can be submitted on-line at ottawapolice.ca –https://www.ot tawapolice.ca/en/contact-us/Po lice-Record-Checks.aspx. Questions or concerns should be directed to: RecordsCheck@ottawapolice.ca or em ail to:RecordsCheck@ottawapolic e.ca. Freedom of Information requests , questions or concerns may be directed to: FOIRequests@ottawapolice.ca or email to: FOIRequests@ottawapolice. ca>. This email is monitored during normal business hours between 8:00a.m. to 3:30p.m., Monday-Friday.

, questions or concerns may be directed to: FOIRequests@ottawapolice.ca or email to: FOIRequests@ottawapolice. ca>. This email is monitored during normal business hours between 8:00a.m. to 3:30p.m., Monday-Friday. Collisions Reporting — Any collision without injuries must be reported first by telephone by calling 613-236-1222 to obtain a report number and the telephone extension number of your nearest police station. If the damage exceeds $2,000, you will be asked to go to your nearest police station for photos to be taken. Upon arrival, a telephone extension will be provided to you. Go directly to the Collision Reporting Centre’s photo booth located outside the Ottawa Police station nearest you. You will not have to come into the actual police station to finalize your collision report. Visit our website<https://www.ottawapoli ce.ca/en/contact-us/report-a- collision.aspx> for information about reporting a collision.

PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND POLICE FACILITIES if you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough or flu-like symptoms, if you have travelled outside of Canada within the last 14 days or if you have come into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Please visit: ottawapublichealth.ca<https:// www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/i ndex.aspx> for the most up to date information.

File a police report online or by telephone for:

Theft (excluding theft of passports)

Lost Property (with a visible serial number or distinct marking such as a custom engraving)

Mischief/Damage to Property

Theft from Vehicle

Traffic Complaints

Drug Complaints

Fraud Complaints https://www.ottawap olice.ca/en/about-us/Fraud. aspx

olice.ca/en/about-us/Fraud. aspx Hate-Motivated Incidents: https://www.ottawapo lice.ca/en/safety-and-crime- prevention/hate-motivated- incidents.aspx

lice.ca/en/safety-and-crime- prevention/hate-motivated- incidents.aspx Add information to an existing report

The Police Reporting Unit remains open and available to take your call from 7:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. seven (7) days a week at 613-236-1222, extension 7300.