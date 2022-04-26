Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club’s ‘Week of Action’ supports the Stittsville Food Bank

(Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club members donated to the Stittsville Food Bank as part of their ‘Week of Action’ initiative that began on April 25, 2022. Photo: provided)

Rotary Clubs across Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley are initiating their ‘Week of Action’ in support of local food banks and organizations who provide free meals to those in need. All together, the Rotary Clubs from the Ottawa area will be donating $10,000 for various food initiatives.

The ‘Week of Action’ began on May 25, 2022 for the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club with a $1,000.00 donation to the Stittsville Food Bank. This is not the Club’s first donation to support our food bank. They continue to support those who use the food bank as the rapidly rising food costs cause a strain on family budgets.

The Clubs participating in the ‘Week of Action, belong to Rotary’s District 7040. The district extends from Montreal to Kingston and from Northern New York State to the Ottawa Valley and beyond – with one Club hailing from Iqaluit!

The District is providing financial support to help every Club make a donation to a food-related charity or non-profit this week. Rotary Clubs throughout the District are expected to donate well over $60,000 to this worthwhile cause.

For more information on the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club, please visit their website at

www.stittsvillerotary.com or follow the Club on Facebook. You can also find information online about Rotary International (www.rotary.org) and District 7040 (www.rotary7040.com).