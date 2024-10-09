Ottawa Valley Silver Seven hockey volunteer and Stittsville resident recognized as a Hero by RBC Race for the Kids

(Carter and Andrew Staniforth outside their home in Stittsville participated in the RBC Race for the Kids on October 6, 2024. Andrew, Vice-President of the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven Hockey Club, has supported the CHEO fundraising race for eight years through his dedicated volunteer activities. Photos: Justin Lang)

Most hockey Moms and Dads focus on things like remembering to sharpen skates, which coffee shops open early, and staying warm in arenas. Stittsville’s Andrew Staniforth, Vice-President of the Ottawa Valley Silver Seven Hockey Club (OVSSHC), sees minor hockey a little differently. He sees it as a potential force for good in communities.

When Andrew’s 11-year-old son, Carter, was struggling during the pandemic, the youth mental health resources at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) helped his family cope.

“CHEO has a great program called 1Call1Click.ca, which provides access to dozens of local providers,” said Staniforth. “It is designed to match children, youth and families living in Eastern Ontario with the right mental health and addiction services, at the right time.”

As a way to say thanks, Staniforth, as team manager with OVSS, enlisted his son’s team to support RBC Race for the Kids, which supports the CHEO Foundation and its focus on pediatric healthcare.

“It was such a great bonding experience for the kids to get out there, get some exercise, and learn about what CHEO does in the community,” Staniforth shared with Stittsville Central. “When you’re able to take a team of young players and their family members out to do something fun and healthy, and there are smiles all around, to me that is what minor sports should be.”

As a team manager, Staniforth has also rallied other families associated with his team and many others across the West Ottawa-based organization to participate in the RBC Race for the Kids.

In the first year of his hockey experiment Staniforth’s efforts resulted in $6,200 raised. Over the past 4 years, thanks to the involvement of dozens of additional West Ottawa teams, that number has grown to almost $30,000.

Staniforth told Stittsville Central, “I am extremely impressed with the growth of the race over the years. This year, there were 2,200 participants who raised an incredible $830,000, the highest amount since the race began. There were five hockey teams from the OVSSHC participating – two U-9 teams (all eight-years old), along with one team each at the U-11, U-13 and U-15 levels.”

The RBC Race is a family event with Mom & Dads racing together or walking the route with their kids. It also provides an opportunity for the younger kids to race with their older ‘hockey mates’ (especially for those who have no siblings). “This year we paired the U-9 kids with older U-15 kids – to add to the fun, some of the U-15s piggybacked the U-9 kids to the finish line,” chuckled Staniforth.

Andrew also pointed out quite an achievement. “An amazing contribution was made this year by Noah, a ten-year old who plays on the OVSS U-11 team. Noah raised an incredible $13,000 for CHEO.” Quite an achievement for sure!

“We all know that hockey is a big part of life for many Canadian families, so why not harness that energy and teamwork for something really important?” said Staniforth. “I knew CHEO was important in the community, but I guess we didn’t realize how many people we knew – including my family – relied on the place.”

“For a ten or eleven-year old to have gone through COVID, I heard stories from many parents and wanted to help while giving back to CHEO. I wanted to bring awareness of what CHEO does for our kids. As an executive with the OVSSHC, and a 30-year employee with RBC, I was able to bring this awareness to the forefront,” Andrew said.

“By participating in RBC Race for the Kids, the kids hear stories about other kids in the area who have been helped by the hospital, and they get in the habit of helping and appreciating the impact,” said Staniforth, whose son Carter plays on the organization’s U15AA team. “What better legacy could we leave to our kids?”

This year, Andrew Staniforth was honoured for his years of volunteering. He was named a ‘Hero’ by the RBC Race for the Kids Hall of Heroes committee. With his leadership and continued volunteer time with minor hockey players and families, his work is inspiring to all.

RBC has 85,000 employees and an employee volunteer system, called their Hero Bank, from which the bank donates to the causes and events worldwide where their employees volunteer time. They have been an integral partner to CHEO and the support provided to RBC Race for the Kids.

About the RBC Race for the Kids Hall of Heroes

“From creative fundraisers to behind-the-scenes planners to Olympian volunteers, these seven individuals in 2024 share an incredible passion and have had a lasting impact on the success of RBC Race for the Kids across the globe,” said Andrea Barrack, SVP, Sustainability & Impact, RBC. “The RBC Race for the Kids Hall of Heroes is our way of putting the spotlight on these inspirational leaders, showcasing the stories of those who have helped us achieve $100 million in fundraising to support youth charities worldwide.” Read about the seven inductees here.

About RBC Race for the Kids

Live and virtual RBC Race for the Kids events are held each year in more than a dozen cities across several continents. Each race benefits a local children’s charity or hospital, with several focusing on children’s cancer or youth mental health.

