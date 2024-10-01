Ottawa Wiggled for Homeless Animals — Humane Society Says Thank You

(September 29th saw masters and dogs of every shape and size gather on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park for the Ottawa Humane Society’s annual Wiggle Waggle Walk. Photos: Ottawa Humane Society)

More than 1,400 people registered for the Ottawa Humane Society’s Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run held on Sunday, September 29th and presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and produced by Run Ottawa on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park. The event is Ottawa’s biggest for homeless animals in need and this year the community raised more than $200,000 for Ottawa’s animals.

“We can’t thank our caring community enough for their incredible support,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “We’re at the tail end of our busiest season and there are many animals at the OHS who are counting on the community for life-saving care and a second chance in their perfect forever home.”

The community is helping animals like Sequoia and Fern, two dogs who were found lost, alone, and severely emaciated only weeks ago. Thanks to Ottawa’s generosity at the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run, more animals like these two dogs will get the life-saving shelter and care they need.

The OHS thanks everyone who participated or visited the Wiggle Waggle Walk & Run this weekend.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.