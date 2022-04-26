Ottawa’s first microgallery pops up in Stittsville

(Ottawa poet Laurie Koensgen is delighted to be the first artist to display her poem alongside Lynda Cronin’s art at the inaugural #Hum_microgallery. Lynda created the art installation that launched on April 22, 2022 in Stittsville. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The impromptu launch and unveiling of the #Hum_microgallery took place the evening of April 22 in Stittsville with an informal reception attended by friends, neighbours and family. Lynda Cronin is the artist behind the first #Hum_microgallery introduced to Ottawa.

You ask – what is a microgallery? It is a small accessible public space in an outdoor setting, where the community can see contemporary art and ideas in an innovative way. The #Hum_microgallery is part of an international movement of miniature spaces for small scale contemporary artworks.

The current exhibit features the artwork of Lynda reflecting the poem, Our Golden Spiral, written by Laurie Koensgen of Ottawa. A well-known Canadian poet, Laurie’s poems have appeared across North America and the United Kingdom and in publications such as: ARC Poetry Magazine, Literary Review of Canada and In/Words. She was shortlisted for The Malahat Review’s Far Horizons Award for Poetry 2018. Laurie is a founding member of Ottawa’s Ruby Tuesday Writing Group. Blue Moon/Orange Begonias is her latest chapbook that can be found at Rose Garden Press.

Attending the inaugural launch, Laurie told us, “I am delighted to be at this first microgallery in Ottawa. Lynda has created a wonderful experience for the community to enjoy. I am just so happy to be a part of this creative idea that will bring art to the community”.

It was around 10 years ago that Lynda started Blink Gallery, an artist collective in Major’s Hill Park. The gallery had formerly been an old potting shed that the NCC had used. With hard work, the shed was cleaned up to accommodate the gallery. At one of the poetry events organized by Blink, called ‘Barely There’, Lynda met Laurie where she had recited some poems, along with other poets. Through Blink and their association with the Ottawa Writers’ Festival, they two became good friends.

Lynda tells us, “In a sense Hum is also a collective space where art and community converge”.

“I set-up the microgallery and Laurie is the first invited artist to display her poem. Each invited artist will display their work for a month or so, being replaced with a new exhibit and new artist exhibiting their work. As the gallery curator and owner, I am looking forward to bringing innovative art and ideas to the space and the community,” shared Lynda.

Lynda added, “through Instagram the works can be seen worldwide, connecting with artists from many countries and cultures”.

Lynda wanted to also give credit to the Open Field Collective who were instrumental in promoting this idea. Below are links to the Blink Gallery and the Open Field Collective webpages: www.lyndacronin.cahttps://galleryblink.wordpress.com/tag/blink-gallery-ottawa/

https://openfieldcollective.wordpress.com/.

To view and experience the #Hum_Microgallery, take a drive or walk over to 121 Westridge Drive. The microgallery can be found in the front garden.