Ottawa’s Labour Day schedule changes

With Labour Day approaching, The City of Ottawa would like to remind residents of a few schedule changes and impacts to City services that are expected this upcoming Monday.

Green bin, recycling, and garbage collection

On Monday, September 5th, there will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage, or bulky item collection. Instead, collection will be rescheduled for Tuesday, September 6th, meaning collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular collection day.

Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection scheduled for Monday, September 5th, will be collected on Tuesday, September 6th. Collection for these items will also be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday, September 5th.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, September 5th. However, virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit service

OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 service, and O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a new Fall Sunday schedule. Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.

Special weekend service to summer destinations will operate, with service to:

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25

Petrie Island on Route 139

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185

Families made up of as many as six people with a maximum of two aged 13 and older can ride all day on a Family DayPass for only $11.25.

OC Transpo Customer Service will be available from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm by calling 613-560-5000.

OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. You can book an appointment in advance using OC Transpo’s Virtual Line.

All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.

OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed on Monday, September 5th.

For Para Transpo Services:

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday, September 5th.

Regular bookings on Monday, September 5th, are automatically cancelled.

Customers can book trips for Labour Day starting on Monday, August 29th, by using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000.

The Taxi Coupon phone line will be closed.

The reservations phone line will be open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, while the trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6:00 am to 12:30 am.

For more information on Labour Day service, visit the OC Transpo website or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Recreation and cultural services

Some indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and fitness centres may operate on modified schedules. You can view the website for the City of Ottawa for more details.

It should also be noted that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice as a result of a shortage of lifeguards. If unsure, call the facility before arriving to confirm.

As of August 28th, beaches at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island will no longer be supervised by lifeguards.

Wading pools are closed for the season.

Splash pads will remain open.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday, September 5th. Please contact the centre or museum directly for confirmation.

City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday, September 5th.

Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe will be closed on Monday, September 5th.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday, September 5th.

Ottawa Public Health

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line will be closed on Monday, September 5th.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will also be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. However, The Site mobile van will operate from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and COVID-19 Information Line will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will also be closed.

Community and Social Services

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will be closed.

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for emergencies only. For more information, please visit ottawa.ca/311.

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard, and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

For more information on City programs and services, visit the official City of Ottawa website, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or call 613-580-2400 to contact the City using the Canada Video Relay Service.