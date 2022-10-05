For the Thanksgiving holiday, The City of Ottawa wants to remind citizens of several schedule changes and impacts to City services expected this upcoming holiday.

Firstly, there will be a few changes to this week’s green bin, recycling, and garbage collection schedule.

Any green bin, recycling, garbage, or bulky item collection scheduled for Monday, October 10th will be rescheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. As a result, collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will still be collected on their regular collection day.

Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection scheduled for Monday, October 10th will instead be collected the following day, Tuesday, October 11th. As a result, collection for these items will also be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday, October 10th.

There will also be a few changes to the OC Transpo transit services on Monday, October 10th.

The OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 service, and O-Train Line 2 bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Your family can ride all day using a Family DayPass for only $11.25. This offer is viable for any family of six or under, with a maximum of two members over the age of 13.

OC Transpo Customer Service will be open from 7:00am to 9:00pm.

OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open between 10:00am and 6:00pm.

All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

For Para Transpo Services:

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday, October 10th.

Regular bookings on Monday, October 10th will be automatically cancelled.

Starting Monday, October 3rd, customers can book trips for Thanksgiving Day using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000.

The Taxi Coupon phone line will be closed.

The reservations phone line will be open from 7:00am to 5:00pm, while the trip information and cancellation line will be open between 6:00am and 12:30 am.

For more information on Thanksgiving transit service, you can visit the OC Transpo website or call 613-560-5000.

Additionally, on Monday, October 10th, all municipal child care centres will be closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed on Monday, October 10th. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

There will also be a few schedule changes for Ottawa’s Client Service Centres.

The 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. You can visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will also be closed.

Ottawa Public Health also has a few minor adjustments to their schedule as a result of the upcoming holiday.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will also be closed for the holiday.

For COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours and availability, you can visit the OPH COVID-19 Vaccine page.

For COVID -19 testing centre and care clinic hours and availability, you can visit the OPH COVID-19 Testing page.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed on Monday, October 10th, however, The Site mobile van will operate from 5:00pm to 11:30 pm.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and COVID-19 Information Line will be closed.

Dental clinics will also be closed.

For those who are looking to participate in some of Ottawa’s recreational, cultural, community, or social services this Monday, October 10th, there are unfortunately some adjustments to schedule.

Some indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. For more information, visit ottawa.ca.

Unfortunately, some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. For confirmation, be sure to contact the facility before you arrive.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday, October 10th. You can contact the facilities directly for confirmation.

City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

The Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

The City of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday, October 10th.

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will also be closed on Monday, October 10th.

For more information on City programs and services, you can visit the official City of Ottawa website, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401), or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service.