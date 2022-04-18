Perfect program for aspiring writers at Algonquin College

The Professional Writing program is a fairly new addition to Algonquin College, but the exceptional staff and diverse array of courses make it the perfect choice for aspiring writers.

Whether you’d like to one day work as an editor, content writer, freelancer, author, or simply improve your writing for your own sake, the Professional Writing program will teach you all of the skills you’ll need to advance forward.

The program teaches students creativity and improvisational writing while also focusing on design and the many forms of editing.

Plenty of students found the Creative Writing, Writing for the Web, and Design courses to be exceptionally exciting and informative.

The professors are all knowledgeable and beyond excited to teach their students new tips and tricks, and are always open to help when needed.

Taking the Professional Writing program was an amazing choice for me. It gave me the opportunity to explore different types of writing and develop my skills further. It also helped me become more confident in my writing and more willing to share it with the world.

We were taught how to write podcast scripts, short stories, poetry, blogs, and speeches among many other things, and given different platforms to share them on such as the Algonquin Times and Spine Online.

I also had the opportunity to meet some amazing people and learn so many useful skills that I was able to take with me to my co-op placement here at Stittsville Central.

Thanks to the program, my transition into writing for the public was much smoother, and it didn’t take me long to catch onto all of the little details that go into writing a variety of articles and press releases.

Without taking the Professional Writing program, I don’t think I ever would have gained the confidence to write something and post it online for the world to see.

Now, I not only have a much better understanding of how to write both professionally and creatively, but I’ve also been given a great opportunity to share my writing with the people of Stittsville.

If your dream is to work amongst other interesting and like-minded individuals doing something you love, Algonquin College will be welcoming a new group of students to the Professional Writing program this September, and you could be one of them!

To learn more about whether or not Algonquin College’s Professional Writing program is right for you, check out the Algonquin College website here.