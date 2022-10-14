Phishing scam underway for unpaid parking tickets warns City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa is warning residents about a phishing scam currently underway in the community. People are receiving text messages regarding unpaid parking infractions.

The texts include a link to a website that looks like ottawa.ca. City staff have worked with various internet service providers to have the fraudulent site taken down. It may take up to 24 hours for the site takedown to be reflected across the internet.

The City never requests or communicates financial information through text message. If you receive one of these text messages, do not reply to it and do not follow the link.

Those who may have fallen victim to this fraud are asked to file a report with the Ottawa Police Service’s online reporting tool.