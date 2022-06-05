Photos – A perfect day in the park for the Doug Sutherland Arts in the Park legacy event

(The Doug Sutherland Arts in the Park, hosted by the Stittsville Village Association, was celebrated on June 5, 2022 at Village Square Park with a large crowd of attendees and many happy vendors. Photos: Barry Gray and Stittsville Central.)

The weather was perfect, the attendance was large and many returning vendors and new ones enjoyed the return of the Stittsville Village Association’s Doug Sutherland Arts in the Park, now renamed in memory of Doug Sutherland. It was a day filled with cultural appreciation and enjoyment for all who attended. A day for which Doug would have been proud.

A long-time Board member of the Stittsville Village Association (SVA), Doug had organized this special event for over six years and passed away suddenly on February 28, 2020. It was only fitting that the Stittsville Village Association Executive recognize his legacy event.

Event planning started once the SVA knew in-person events could take place. Also instrumental in the planning for the day were Doug’s wife Glenda and his daughter Lindsay who shared Doug’s thoughts on the event to the planning committee. Mandy Hambly and Denise Lee took the event in hand ensuring it would be the continued success it has been through the years.

Doug was a lover of music and youth, in particular the students of U-Rock Music School, so the SVA ensured that the young talent from U-Rock were present to provide the entertainment. And what a show they put on! It is also a special year for the music school as Cathy Hallessey and Brian Broderson are celebrating 25 years of bringing music into the lives of children and youth.

No event would be complete without ice cream and pizza as Doug would want. Everyone was excited to see the Holmespun Ice Cream truck roll up to serve their homemade, rich and creamy, ice cream. Jo-Jo’s Pizza were offering their delicious pizza slices faster than the driver could keep up.

The Stittsville Market at the Barn and its vendors enjoyed the easy flow of visitors between the two venues with attendees supporting both. The Barn vendors enjoyed it so much that many stayed longer to participate and look forward to taking part in more SVA events such as this in the future.

The SVA can congratulate themselves on an annual event that was well-attended and looked forward to by the residents of Stittsville and beyond. The SVA would also like to thank Luke & Nancy Therrien for opening up their business on their day off so attendees could use their washroom facilities.

Sit back and enjoy these captured moments of the day…