Photos: Remembrance Day 2022 in Stittsville

The weather was unusually warm for Remembrance Day 2022 as Veterans and a smaller crowd of residents gathered at the Stittsville Cenotaph to honour those who have gone before us. With the pandemic still amongst us, the usual parade down Stittsville Main Street was again cancelled, as was the pipe band, the Sacred Heart High School students singing ‘O Canada’ and the Padre with his Remembrance Day prayer, albeit this did not take away from the memories in our hearts and minds. After the ceremony, residents were invited back to the Legion to share stories and enjoy refreshments and be entertained by live music.

Wreaths were laid by several Stittsville Veterans, Legion members, Stittsville’s Silver Cross parents Richard and Claire Leger, family members in honour of someone they have lost, local associations and politicians – Ron Currie, Gloria Stewart, Johnny Leroux, Andy Oliver, June Warner, Heather Griffiths, Tracy Schultz and Barb Van’Slot on behalf of the Stittsville Royal Canadian Legion Branch 618, Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Kanata, Tanya Hein on behalf of the Stittsville Village Association, Andrea Greenhous and Phil Sweetnam on behalf of the Stittsville Business Association, Scott Phelan and team players of the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association, Penny Horeczy of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society, The Community Bible Church, Robert Gregory on behalf of the Stittsville Lions Club, Rotary Club members, David Ellison on behalf of the Knights of Columbus, Stittsville Cubs and Scouts, Carleton MPP Goldie Ghamari and Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower.

Following the service, members of the public came forward to leave their poppies on the Cenotaph.