Photos: Stittsville Remembrance Day 2024

A large crowd was present on a rainy November 11th for the annual Remembrance Day parade and ceremony at the Stittsville Cenotaph to honour our Veterans and military families. Many of us have family members, friends, or friends of friends who have lost someone dear or were injured in all war efforts. Society finds it easy to forget and with this day of Remembrance and if we do not remember – their sacrifice is meaningless.

A colour party of Stittsville Legion members and the Smiths Falls Gordon Pipe Band led veterans in a parade down Main Street to the Stittsville Cenotaph at the Johnny Leroux Community Arena. The Kanata Sea Cadets stood as sentries at the Cenotaph and their fellow cadets escorted those laying a wreath to the Cenotaph.

Jordan McConnell, our community bagpiper, performed the Piper’s Lament – a traditional performance which originally mimicked the sounds of women and children crying over their dead. Christine Ritchie played The Last Post – which was played at the end of battle so that the injured on the battlefield knew it was safe to move and retreat back to their troops to get help. This was followed by one minute of silence after which Christine then played the Reveille to mark the end of the silence.

Wreaths were laid by several Stittsville Veterans, Legion members, Stittsville’s Silver Cross parents Richard and Claire Leger, family members in honour of someone they have lost, local associations and politicians – Ron Currie on behalf of the Canadian Forces; Gloria Stewart on behalf of War Brides; Afghanistan Veterans; Andy Oliver for Breckenhil; June Warner and family; Lynn Griffiths; Michael Ostafichuk on behalf of the Stittsville Royal Canadian Legion Branch 618; the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Kanata; Phil Sweetnam on behalf of the Stittsville Village Association; Scott Phelan with students from Guardian Angels and Sacred Heart schools on behalf of the Ottawa Catholic School Board; Youth representing Girl Guides, Embers, Cubs and Scouts of Stittsville; the Stittsville Friendship Club; Terry Foley on behalf of the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association; MaryLou O’Rourke of the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society; Mrs. Tobi Ogundeli of the Grace Baptist Church; Robert Gregory on behalf of the Stittsville District Lions Club; Dave Rooke on behalf of Rotary Club members; and, Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower.

Remember the fallen and keep those serving in your thoughts.