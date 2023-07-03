PHOTOS: Stittsville’s Canada Day weather posed a challenge for 2023 – but the events outshined the conditions

(A wonderful Stittsville sign was available for photos at the Stittsville Village Association’s Canada Day celebration. This brilliant idea was thanks to Mandy Hambly and Chelsea Griffen. After a day of volunteering, Tanya Hein poses with her four sons. Photo: Tanya Hein)

Residents woke up with a smoke-laden and threatening sky on Canada Day 2023, but as organizers and volunteers know – the show must go on. And on it did! The day opened with a Canadian flag raising with Councillor Gower and community members. This was followed by tea and coffee served at Hazeldean Gardens. Meanwhile, the Stittsville Village Association board members and volunteers were busily preparing for the 1:00pm start for the official Canada Day ceremonies and all the activities planned for the day on the lawns of Sacred Heart High School. Across the street at Holy Spirit Parish there were vintage and older cars being lined up and parked for the first Canada Day car show hosted by the Knights of Columbus.

(The attendees at the Flag Raising Ceremony on July 1, 2023. Photo: Hazeldean Gardens)

As the day progressed, a severe thunderstorm watch and tornado warning for the region were issued by Environment Canada, a pause was placed on activities during the afternoon after a downpour swept through Stittsville. But the big question was – are the fireworks going to take place? Thankfully, the warnings and watches disappeared, the day of celebration continued with fireworks lighting the night sky over Stittsville to the delight of residents.

2023 wasn’t the first time that Canada Day celebrations in Stittsville were affected by the weather. In 2017, celebrations took place on July 8th due to a thunderstorm and soggy fields on July 1st.

Thanks to the many volunteers, businesses and sponsors who contributed to the Canada Day celebrations across Stittsville making the day another successful Canada Day, despite the weather.

Daytime Photos: Canada Day hosted by the Stittsville Village Association

Daytime Photos: Canada Day Car Show hosted by the Knights of Columbus

The big show of fireworks to end the Canada Day celebrations for 2023 (Photos/Video: Thanks to Tanya Hein)

Video – click on photo to watch.