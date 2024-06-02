Photos: The past week’s captured moments

With sunny days and the approach of summer, Stittsville was the place to be this past week. Filled with events, people, displays and a rare atmospheric effect over Stittsville, we thought we would share of a few photos of the week that was.

On May 28, the Annual General Meeting of the Goulbourn Museum took place.

On the evening of May 29, we happened to capture this faint rainbow cloud over Stittsville, or an iridescence, which is the diffraction of sunlight by altocumulus clouds high in the atmosphere during a sunset.

On May 30, the Stittsville Volunteer Awards took place recognizing the many dedicated volunteers in our community. Below is a photo of all of the award winners who were in attendance. (Our story will be coming out in the next couple of days.)

On May 30, these jolly university students were bringing some fun and music to the streets of Stittsville. We happened to catch them on our street.

With D-Day being honoured on June 6, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society are displaying their cenotaph board at the Stittsville Library for the upcoming week. The names of all who left us to fight in the war from Goulbourn Township can be found on the cenotaph.

And while you are at the Stittsville Library, make sure you visit the Art Space Wall. The incredible art of students from Sacred Heart High School can be found on display.

During Open Doors Ottawa, the Goulbourn Museum introduced their Digitization Station Project where artifacts and documents are available for the public to access. Also, a HAM radio aficionado was offering demonstrations on a variety of equipment. Visitors could learn about morse code, try it out and create personalized morse code bracelets.

To top off the weekend on June 2, the event we wait for all year took place. The annual Douglas Sutherland Art in the Park was held at Village Square Park. Hosted by the Stittsville Village Association, with sponsorship from Wildpine Residence, there was an eclectic blend of artists, authors, artisans, food and entertainment – a fun and exciting day with splendid weather.