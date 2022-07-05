PHOTOS: Wasn’t that a party! 2022’s Canada Day in Stittsville an overwhelming success

The Stittsville Village Association (SVA) prides itself on hosting a family-friendly, community-driven Canada Day celebration. The return of this special event for 2022 was no exception and was long-awaited by residents, local businesses, sponsors and importantly, the volunteers who brought our community together.

By 1:00 pm with guests arriving, the party was geared up and ready to start. The fireworks display was the grand finale of a terrific day filled with family fun at the SVA’s annual festivities. Despite the threat of rain and perhaps a storm, hundreds of families turned out for an afternoon and evening of activities, local music and fun. It is estimated that over 10,000 people attended this year’s festivities.

Joseph Carbonetto, President of the SVA told us, “I couldn’t be happier with the wonderful sponsors, volunteers, businesses, the city and federal governments for their funding, the SVA members, and more so, the people of Stittsville who made our return to Canada Day the success that it was. Next year promises to be the event of the year for Stittsville. Thank you to everyone involved who gave so much to make this day perfect“.

