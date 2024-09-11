Planning and Housing Committee approves 6310 Hazeldean Road – development one step away from Council vote

(6310 and 6320 Hazeldean Road new proposal rendering submitted in 2024. Fontenn Planning Design)

On September 11th, the city’s Planning and Housing Committee approved the zoning by-law amendment for the development, D02-02-22-0038, to construct the 12-storey and a 21-storey apartment buildings at 6310-6320 Hazeldean Road that will accommdate 431 dwellings. The Committee approved the amendment with a 9-3 vote (in which Councillor Gower dissented) which now sees the development file going to City Council for its final approval on September 18th.

If approved, this development would include the tallest building in Stittsville, as well as along the entire Hazeldean-Robertson roadway. Although taller buildings are permitted with some conditions in the Official Plan – with guidelines to ensure appropriate transitions to nearby homes – there is strong legitimate concerns from residents about the adequacy of municipal and provincial infrastructure to support this type of growth in Stittsville, namely Carp Road.

In the report submitted at the Committee meeting, public consultation was reported to have taken place in accordance with the Public Notification and Public Consultation Policy approved by City Council for Zoning By-law amendments.

Two virtual public information sessions were held, the first occurring on June 1, 2022, to discuss the original proposal. The second, and most recent, was held on February 20, 2024, to discuss the revised proposal. The virtual meeting was attended by the developer, their consultants, and the ward councillor. Approximately 300 members of the public attended.

Over 300 written responses have been submitted regarding the proposal with approximately 185 written questions and over 100 additional comments made at the February 20 meeting. The majority of the comments were submitted in opposition to the proposed development. The community raised concerns about height, built form, transition, shadow, privacy, mobility, traffic, parking, city services, neighbourhood amenities, housing type, planning process and construction impacts.

The City also received a petition in April 2024, with over 700 signatures in opposition to the proposed amendment.

In his written comments in the Committee’s report, Councillor Gower provided the following:

“I am writing these comments without the benefit of seeing the final report recommendations and analysis. For the proposed development, there are four key municipal issues that need attention –

Transition. Under the City’s Official Plan, properties on a Main Street Corridor such as Hazeldean Road are limited to 9-storeys, or up to 40-storeys where “the lot fabric can provide a suitable transition to abutting low-rise areas”. How have city staff evaluated transition to determine if it is suitable?

Carp Road upgrade. What are the timelines for construction?

Pedestrian access. We need to see a continuous sidewalk fronting on the south side of Hazeldean fronting this property and continuing all the way to Carp Road.

Transit. With more residents and a lower parking ratio, we’ll need to see increased transit service in this part of Stittsville.

While some of these items have been partially resolved, as of mid-August there are still outstanding issues.

Surburban highrise developments are inevitable, but will Ottawa’s City Council listen to the concerns of our Stittsville community and Councillor?