Plants and Seeds at Stittsville Library – Register for upcoming May programs

The staff at the Stittsville Library are always ready to welcome new faces, and with their diverse selection of programs, the Stittsville Library has something for everyone.

Visitors can take part in the many programs offered at the library such as Crafternoons, Family Storytime, the Stittsville Creative Writing Group, and many more.

On top of these programs, the Stittsville Library also offers Mango Languages language learning courses to those with a library card.

Those who are interested in starting their language learning journey can ask a member of staff at the Stittsville Library for more information.

In addition to these programs, the Stittsville Library will be hosting a plant swap on the 21st and 22nd of May, where visitors can share some of their plants with the rest of the community while finding some new ones to take home.

Because the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)’s Mental Health Week will take place from May 2nd to May 8th this year, the Ottawa Public Library will also be offering programs and resources dedicated to this year’s Mental Health Week theme: #Empathy.

Teens, adults, and seniors are welcome to join in on any of these free workshops to learn how to practice mindfulness, stress management, and meditation.

For more information about the programs offered by the Ottawa Public Library, visit their website here.

You can also view upcoming programs at the Stittsville Library through their website here, or by contacting the Library over email at stittsville@biblioottawalibrary.ca or calling 613-580-2940.