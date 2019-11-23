Please help support a Stittsville mother with Stage 4 lung cancer

(Tammy Rhyholm with her two daughters.)

Tammy is a loving, single mother of two teenage daughters who has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 metastasized melanoma in both of her lungs, and other parts of her body yet to be determined. The cancer Tammy has is incurable. The spread and growth of the cancer can only, hopefully, be slowed by costly medical treatments.

This year the Stittsville Lions Club is reaching out to you for a helping hand for Tammy at this difficult and challenging time in her life. She is not inclined to ask for help for herself. Tammy doesn’t have extended family in the province. She has no employment-related benefits or additional health coverage because she is a self-employed house cleaner. Therefore, Tammy will be responsible for paying out of pocket for some of the expenses and will need support when unable to work.

Your cheque made payable to the Stittsville District Lions Club will be greatly appreciated.

(Tammy Rhyholm at a cancer fundraising event in September 2019)

We rely on you, our Community, to help the Lions help others. For a minimum donation of $125.00, received before November 30, 2019, Stittsville Lions Club will recognize your support with a personalized sign displayed at the Village Square Park at Abbott and Stittsville Main Street. The Stittsville Lions club takes care of hanging the Christmas lights throughout the park.

Each year the Stittsville District Lions Club conducts their Annual Fundraising Campaign raising funds to help the less fortunate. As well, the Club supports various groups such as: the Stittsville Food Bank; Salvation Army; Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice; local hospitals; children’s camps for the blind, diabetic, cancer and patients on dialysis; as well as local sports teams. The Lions also support individuals such as post-secondary students with scholarships, people in need of basic utilities and those in need of glasses, special foot wear, expensive drugs and much more.

100% of project funds go directly to the causes the Stittsville Lions Club supports.

If you would like to donate to help out Tammy, contact the Lions at info@stittsvillelions.com or telephone 613-836-4964. You can also mail your donation to: 1339 Stittsville Main Street, Stittsville, ON K2S 1C6.