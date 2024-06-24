Powerline safety: Three tips to keep safe while maintaining your yard this summer

Spring has sprung and summer is just around the corner! It’s finally time to enjoy the outdoors, but with all that soaking up the sun comes a few safety precautions Ontarians should all be aware of. Here’s one to keep in mind: most powerline incidents in the province happen between April and October, which is no coincidence – that’s when many folks tackle outdoor projects and yard work.

As warmer weather approaches, Ontarians will be taking to their backyards to enjoy some sunshine. Whether you’re cleaning eaves, washing windows, or pruning trees, it’s important to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe from electrical harm.

Here are three key tips to keep safe around powerlines this summer:

Keep a safe distance – stay 3 metres back from overhead powerlines

Powerlines pose a serious threat. Contact with a wire can cause serious injuries or fatalities, and electricity can even ‘jump’ to you and your tools if you’re too close. In 2022, 78 per cent of powerline contacts in Ottawa occurred in construction.

While tackling outdoor projects this summer, keep an eye out for electrical safety hazards around your property, and always keep you and your tools at least three metres back from overhead powerlines. Ladders or other high reach equipment should be carried sideways to avoid the risk of contact. Plant away from overhead powerlines

When planting new trees or other foliage around your yard, avoid planting anything too close to overhead powerlines. This will help steer clear of any future problems as your sapling matures and grows. If you have trees that have already grown into overhead powerlines, contact a utility arborist or your local utility to have them safely pruned. Help your children find safe places to play around your yard and remind them to never climb trees near overhead powerlines. Call or click before you dig

Before doing any landscaping or digging around your yard this summer, reach out to Ontario One Call and ask them to locate all utility-owned underground infrastructure in your yard. Alongside natural gas and communications lines, water and wastewater pipes, in many areas powerlines can be buried underground, as well.

What’s more, you may also require a “private locate” for underground infrastructure that is not utility-owned. A “private locate” for powerlines refers to the process of identifying and marking the location of underground powerlines on private property. This is typically done before any digging or excavation work takes place to avoid accidentally hitting a power line – such as supply to a pool – which can be dangerous and disruptive. It’s always best to err on the side of caution before digging.

No matter how you spend your time outdoors this summer, be sure to keep these tips in mind: always stay at least three metres back from overhead powerlines and at least 10 metres back from downed powerlines. With these precautions in place, you’re ready for a fun and safe summer ahead!

(Patience Cathcart provided the above information. She is a public safety officer and director of data science with the Electrical Safety Authority in Ontario. Find more outdoor safety tips at ESAsafe.com/StopLookLive.)