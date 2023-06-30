Protect your pets from fireworks

The Ottawa Humane Society is preparing for a possible spike in lost dogs as Ottawa prepares for Canada Day celebrations.

“Fireworks and loud nosies can frighten calm and confident cats and dogs,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “This increases the risk that they may bolt and become lost. We strongly advise families to not take their dogs to firework displays.”

The OHS recommends pet owners take precautions to protect their pet during Canada Day festivities. Securing your pet in a place protected from the noise, like a bathroom, basement or a crate padded with blankets will help keep them calm. Draw your curtains and block all exits. If your pet is used to the television or a fan, you can turn that on to mask the sound.

Anyone who sees a lost dog should call the City of Ottawa at 311. Families whose pets have gone missing may file a lost report with the OHS.