Provincial government invests in Stittsville’s Laurysen Kitchens’ expansion

(On June 12, 2023, Laurysen Kitchens Inc. received provincial funding to support their new Carleton Place facility currently under construction. In attendance for the investment announcement were: (l-r, back row) Bill Laurysen, COO; Carleton Place Mayor Toby Randell; MPP John Jordan, Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston; Michael Laurysen, VP Operations; Caroline Castrucci, CEO; Corey Laurysen, VP Sales & Service; (l-r front) MPP Goldie Ghamari, Carleton; and, Adri Laurysen. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Since 1970, Laurysen Kitchens Ltd. has been creating and designing quality custom cabinets found in homes across Ottawa and Ontario. The business has received over 70 awards throughout the years for their designs. The Stittsville company was started by John and Adri Laurysen as ‘John Laurysen Custom Cabinets’ where John created his European style cabinetry in a 1,200 foot garage.

Move forward 50 years and Laurysen now has a 55,000 sq. ft. facility on Carp Road and employs over 100 staff. The Laurysen family continues the tradition begun by their patriarch, John, of creating quality products, but with a modern look, and now have three generations of family managing this long-time family business. Son Bill Laurysen is the COO, daughter Caroline Castrucci is the CEO, and grandsons Corey Laurysen is VP of Sales & Service and Michael Laurysen is VP Operations.

Laurysen is expanding in Carleton Place with an 80,000 sq. ft. new plant being constructed beside the 28,000 sq. ft. facility currently at the location. The new facility will expand Laurysen’s manufacturing capacity and consolidate operations at one location. This exciting new project will help to support growth, as well as drive production efficiencies through automation and integration. The new facility is expected to open in September 2023.

With this announcement of a new facility, the provincial government will be investing more than $2 million in funding to Laurysen Kitchens to support the $26,313,302 already invested by Laurysen for the expansion to boost manufacturing and create 20 new jobs. The provincial funding is made possible through the Regional Development Program’s Eastern Ontario Development Fund.

This funding was announced on June 12, 2023 by Goldie Ghamari, provincial MPP for Carleton and John Jordan, provincial MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston. Also in attendance were family members, Laurysen staff and the Mayor of Carleton Place, Toby Randell.

Michael Laurysen welcomed the guests and shared, “With this expansion project, we are taking the opportunities to make significant investments in new equipment, technology and people. We plan to continue to grow and invest as we settle into our new home in Carleton Place.”

“Our government is building a strong Ontario and strengthening the economy,” said MPP Goldie Ghamari. “Key investments like this transcend local impact and will benefit the entire region. Laurysen Kitchens Ltd. is a cornerstone of the business community in Stittsville, and this investment will create more good-paying jobs for workers to support families. This investment will also benefit homeowners and developers the company works with throughout Ottawa and Eastern Ontario, as Laurysen continues to deliver nationally award-winning designs and craftsmanship while providing customer service and building relationships as only a generations-old family business can do.”

“Laurysen Kitchen’s innovative manufacturing facility is well-placed in one of Ontario’s fastest growing communities,” said MPP John Jordan. “As we work with community partners to create new jobs in the skilled trades demanded by a changing economy, this is exactly the kind of investment that lets industry leaders know that we ARE open and ready for business!”

Mayor Randell thanked Laurysen and the MPPs for their invitation and shared his thoughts on their move to Carleton Place. “When you live in a small town and the building of this size being built all of a sudden pops up is truly overwhelming and we are very lucky that the Laurysen family have chosen to expand to Carleton Place. When I think of the Laurysens, I think of family, quality, I think of integrity and we are blessed in Carleton Place to have you come. I know from speaking to people about the company, I know that you care about the community and your involvement in the community. How much you immerse yourself into the community and have already done that in Carleton Place and we really appreciate it so much. I also want to say how important it is that the provincial government is investing in Eastern Ontario and in Lanark County specifically. As John mentioned there have been a couple of opportunities just recently where the provincial government has invested in our local communities and I look forward to continuing to work with John over the years. We are so lucky to have you as our MPP and our strong voice in our region. With that, we can’t wait for you to open and thanks for inviting me today, we can’t wait for you to be there in Carleton Place.”

“Laurysen Kitchens is committed to providing high quality kitchens cabinets, vanities and closets at an affordable price,” said Caroline Castrucci, CEO of Laurysen Kitchens Ltd. “Over the past five years we have experienced a surge in demand in our markets across the province. This state-of-the-art expansion of our production facility in Carleton Place will allow us to increase our capacity, develop new processes and continue to grow our well-established business. The support we have received from the Ontario government has helped make this dream a reality; we are very proud to be Ontario made.”

Ontario has invested more than $100 million through the Regional Development Program from 2019 to 2023 to strengthen the advanced manufacturing sector and help meet regional needs. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities, and economic development organizations to help local communities attract investment, diversify their economies, and create jobs.