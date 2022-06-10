Provincial mask requirement on public transit ends June 11

The Province of Ontario has announced the provincial mask requirement on public transit will end on Saturday, June 11, masks will no longer be mandatory on OC Transpo as of that date. The lifting of this requirement also applies to OC Transpo employees.

While wearing a mask will no longer be required by law, OC Transpo continues to follow Ottawa Public Health’s advice and strongly encourages people to wear masks on buses and trains, Para Transpo minibuses and taxis, and in stations and shelters. We ask everyone to be kind and respectful of one another.

OC Transpo continues to prioritize the health and safety of its customers and employees. Enhanced health and safety practices that were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue. These include:

Enhanced sanitizing and cleaning of all vehicles and stations daily

Protective shields at the front of buses

Hand sanitizer dispensers at O-Train stations and most Transitway stations

Touch-free and online fare payment options

Virtual Line at the OC Transpo Customer Service Centre in the Rideau Centre that lets customers reserve a spot without waiting in line

We thank our customers and employees for continuing to do their part to keep their community safe.

Information and reminders will be communicated to customers through various channels, including social media updates and octranspo.com.

Starting June 11, OC Transpo will also begin the process of removing all signage associated with the mask requirement from transit vehicles and property.