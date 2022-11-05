Pumpkin carvers showcase their talent at 10th annual Stittsville Pumpkin Parade

(Trevor, Kaya and Lilia Eggleton are the organizers behind the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade. The Stittsville community looks forward to participating in this family’s event doing so with contributions of carved pumpkins to be judged and the chance to win some great prizes from local businesses. The ‘Parade’ is held annually at Village Square Park. Photo: Stittsville Central)

There were some awesome pumpkins at the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade on November 1, 2022. Organized by Trevor Eggleton and his two daughters, Kaya and Lilia the event has become one to add to your calendar on November 1st each year.

Trevor said, “the support I’ve received from the community has been amazing. I wanted to create an event for the community and it has become an event by the community. Half of it is looking at the pumpkins, but the other half is people coming together to talk to their neighbours”.

Photos compliments of Barry Gray who we can always be counted on to send his captures Stittsville Central’s way:

This year there were two categories for best carved pumpkin – adult and youth – with two winners in each category. And here are the talented winners and pumpkin numbers:

Pumpkin #A1 – First place adult – Paul Braithwaite

Pumpkin #A12 – Second place adult – Tara Nesbitt

Pumpkin #B8 – First place youth – Lexi Hodgdon

Pumpkin #B18 – Second place youth – Kyle Dottori

Thanks to Trisha Shaver Ottawa Real Estate and Orlene Campbell REMAX Hallmark Realty Brokerage who purchased the prizes for this year’s judging contest. Equator Coffee continued the tradition of free hot chocolate and coffee for all. Again this year, the Pumpkin Parade supported the Stittsville Food Bank with donations received by those who attended.

Here are additional photos from Stittsville Central at the Pumpkin Parade:

Stittsville is certainly full of creative and talented pumpkin carvers. Again this year, carvers didn’t have to worry about taking their pumpkins home – Eco West Enders arranged for delivery to a local pig farm so the animals could also join in on the fun with a tasty pumpkin treat.

At the same time as the Pumpkin Parade, the Stittsville Market at the Barn held a Night at the Barn. There were tarot card and palm readings eerily told by Flowing Soul Designs, photos taken of kids and pets by FitPix, and Kerrie Kirkwood Art displayed her whimsical art. Of course, the famous Skellies of Crantham Crescent made a spooky appearance.