RBC 21 Under 21 Youth Awards Gala Brought to You by Youth Ottawa

(Jennifer Liu of Kanata is a RBC 21 Under 21 Youth Award recipient. Jennifer will receive her award on October 24, 2024. Jennifer can be found volunteering at the Stittsville Food Bank. Photo: Youth Ottawa)

Youth Ottawa is thrilled to announce the RBC 21 Under 21 Youth Awards Gala, taking place on October 24, 2024, at the Shaw Centre. This event will honour 21 outstanding young leaders who are making significant contributions to their communities and driving positive change.

One of this year’s recipients is Jennifer Liu. Jennifer Liu is a dedicated student at Earl of March Secondary School, with a strong passion for business, economics, and finance. She is fascinated by entrepreneurship and the positive impact that effective business practices can have on communities. Her curiosity extends to the broader implications of economic systems in political and social realms, fueling her ambition to build a career in the economic and financial fields with a focus on community benefit.

Her involvement in Junior Achievement programs has been particularly formative; she has held significant roles such as Vice President of Sales and Finance, which allowed her to develop strong organizational and financial management skills. Notably, her latest venture, Ducks & Daisies, garnered attention on CTV News for its success and innovation. In addition to her academic and entrepreneurial pursuits, Jennifer is an avid cinephile and music enthusiast with ten years of piano experience.

Jennifer’s commitment to community service and global awareness is evident through her various volunteer efforts. She has contributed to programs like the OCSB IILE Chinese lessons and the Stittsville Food Bank, and actively supported local and international causes, including canvassing for political candidates and assisting international students through Ottawa International Projects and Exchanges. These experiences have strengthened her understanding of global and local issues and reinforced her dedication to making a positive impact on society.

The RBC 21 Under 21 Youth Awards Gala will be a night to remember, featuring a mocktail hour, a three-course dinner, awards, and live youth entertainment. This is an exciting opportunity to celebrate and support the next generation of changemakers.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite. Don’t miss out on this inspiring event where you can witness the incredible impact young people like Jennifer are making in our community!

Event Details:

Date: October 24, 2024

Location: Shaw Centre, Ottawa

Tickets: Eventbrite- https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-rbc-21-under-21-youth-awards-gala-tickets-1002626612187?aff=oddtdtcreator

Event Website: https://www.youthottawa.ca/events/21under21/

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Stefania Marino at

stefania.marino@youthottawa.ca.