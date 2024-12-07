Re-Read Used Books host local artisans and authors at the Christmas Bookish Craft Market

(Tristan, who lives in Katimavik participated in the December 7th Christmas Bookish Craft Market hosted by Re-Read Used Books. Tristan brought along the most recent board game he created – The Monsters That Come to Life. Photos: Stittsville Central)

When you arrived at Re-Read Used Books on December 7th, the most incredible young man was there who enthusiastically shared the board games he has created. Tristan develops board games in his ‘spare’ time and his most recent is ‘The Monsters That Come to Life’ that he was proud to display. His brother is talented as well, although not present, Tristan was quick to share that, “Aidan is a poet and puzzle maker” and he presented Aidan’s book of poetry and a puzzle of Canada his brother had created.

The craft market took place next door to Re-Read at Main Street Café where Jon had kindly offered space for the event. Ray owner of Re-Read says, “Jon is the one of the best neighbours a business could have!” In light of the many events happening in Stittsville, there was a constant flow of visitors to both Re-Read and the Christmas market.

The majority of the seven artisans participating in the market have authored books and combined those with some of the artistic crafts they also had created for the event. Hence the name – Christmas Bookish Craft Market – because as you know there has to be a book included somehow.

Those artisans participating were:

Second Nature by Donna Adamek

Red Roots Bookish Boutique – follow them on facebook:

Rencreations Studio – find out more at www.rencreations.ca

Daisy Designs – follow Daisy on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/daisydesigns.ca/

Renaissance Press

Mona Storm – follow Mona on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067354014779

Renée Gendron – follow Renée on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReneeGendronauthor/

Emily Murray – find out more about Emily at: https://www.authoremilymurray.ca/

Watch for more events being held by Re-Read Used Books. They have some exciting programs coming up in the new year Ray shared.