Re-Read Used Books opens another chapter with a new location

(Trisha and Ray Tropiano, along with their children Isabelle and Nathan, celebrate the January 5th re-opening at the new location for Re-Read Used Books, 1626 Stittsville Main Street. Photos: Stittsville Central)

There was a steady flow of well-wishers on ‘re’-opening day for Re-Read Used Books at their new location on January 5th. The shop had been located just a short distance away since September 2015, but a new space for the over 20,000 books, DVDs and more needed a new home. New owners Ray and Trisha Tropiano (since October 2023), along with Fran their store manager, were up to the task of moving the books, but first they had to find the perfect space.

So, with the help of a real estate agent, the search was on and ended quite quickly when, just two minutes away, the perfect spot was found. It was an exciting day for everyone on opening day. The store is bright and cheerful, along with the familiar smiles that greet you upon arrival. There is ample parking, the hours to browse the bookshelves are longer and there will be some upcoming events – the first being a book signing event taking place on January 14th with local author, Samantha Turrell.

Ray and Trisha, along with Fran and the other staff members, are excited about the new location and welcoming the long-time and new customers to their new home. “We received so much support and help during the monumental task of moving we really thank everyone. But, we must say that without Fran and her plan, it would have been a much larger job.” “We are looking forward to seeing everyone coming through the doors and to hear what they think of the new space.”

The store is set-up with different rooms, each with its own selection of books by category – mystery, history, biographies and more. There is a room dedicated to the many DVDs, puzzles and games that is well stocked. The front of the store has a reception area with bookmarks and various items, shelves with current titles, and a space for kids to entertain themselves. When you enter each individual room chock full of books, they feel like you are entering a personal home library.

The walls are adorned with original artwork created by Elizabeth Cooper that can be purchased. Ray tells us that he is meeting with artists who wish to display and sell their art and would love to hear from local artists. He and Trisha love to support everything local.

Although the Re-Read team will miss their old location and the wonderful friendly neighbours they had, they already have met some new friendly neighbours. You may even discover a friendly surprise peering out at you!

Ray and Trisha are proud to be a part of Stittsville and the Stittsville business community. They look forward to you dropping in for a browse of their vast collection of books. You can drop off books as well for store credits. The store is located at 1626 Stittsville Main Street (in the Service Ontario complex) and can be contacted at 613-435-8344, by email at info@rereadusedbooks.com or you can follow Re-Read Used Books at this Facebook link.

We recommend that you drop in to check it all out at their new location – you won’t be disappointed.