Being mindful of wellness for women is important at every stage of life. Many women experience conditions like osteoporosis and endometriosis, which nutrition may help with. With March marking Nutrition Month as well as International Women’s Day on March 8th, it’s a great time to consider nutrition for things like reducing the risk of cancer and supporting menopause symptoms. Women are accustomed to experiencing changes in their lives, whether it’s becoming a new parent or starting a new career, it can be challenging to put ourselves first. However, taking the time and care to fuel our bodies and our soul is essential.

As your local Stittsville registered dietitian, here are some ways women can support their health through nutrition.

– The bone deterioration disease can happen over a number of years without showing any symptoms, and most often, at the time when symptoms present, it’s difficult to reverse the deterioration. That’s why I’m reminding women to be mindful of nutrition for bone density. Some of my tips to keep your bones healthy include movement and eating foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, and protein. These foods can include dairy, leafy green veggies, and fish. Cancer – One contributing risk factor to cancer is inflammation. Following an anti-inflammatory diet may help with a variety of health areas aside from cancer risk, from supporting egg health to fertility to implantation rates. Look to include more anti-inflammatory nutrients in your diet, like antioxidants, omega-3s and fibre.

– One contributing risk factor to cancer is inflammation. Following an anti-inflammatory diet may help with a variety of health areas aside from cancer risk, from supporting egg health to fertility to implantation rates. Look to include more anti-inflammatory nutrients in your diet, like antioxidants, omega-3s and fibre. Menopause – During menopause, women can experience an array of symptoms due to the body’s hormone levels fluctuating, which can not only have a physical impact but also emotional. Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet can help alleviate some of these symptoms, as well as reduce the risk of certain health problems. For example, foods that are high in calcium and vitamin D may help maintain strong bones. Additionally, incorporating more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables may reduce the risk of heart disease. If you’re still experiencing symptoms like hot flashes, explore limiting smoking, excessive caffeine intake, alcohol, spicy foods, and aim to manage high-stress levels.

– During menopause, women can experience an array of symptoms due to the body’s hormone levels fluctuating, which can not only have a physical impact but also emotional. Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet can help alleviate some of these symptoms, as well as reduce the risk of certain health problems. For example, foods that are high in calcium and vitamin D may help maintain strong bones. Additionally, incorporating more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables may reduce the risk of heart disease. If you’re still experiencing symptoms like hot flashes, explore limiting smoking, excessive caffeine intake, alcohol, spicy foods, and aim to manage high-stress levels. Endometriosis – Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue, similar to the lining of the uterus, grows outside of the uterus, causing pain and discomfort. Some research suggests that certain foods may trigger inflammation, which can worsen symptoms of endometriosis. To reduce inflammation, it may be helpful to consume an anti-inflammatory diet, which includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Women are known for putting others in front of themselves, but this nutrition month, it’s time we prioritize our health! As your local Stittsville registered dietitian at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer, I am here to help. I provide a range of services, such as virtual or in-store one-on-one consultations, store tours as well as recipe ideas. To learn more, book a 15-minute free discovery call with me at dietitianservices.ca.

Indian Inspired Spinach and Split Pea Stew

Try this delicious stew packed with nutrient-rich veggies, and warm Indian spices to keep you energized and fueled!

Ingredients:

3 tbsp PC® Blue Menu® Omega Oil

4 tsp Cumin seeds, crushed

4 cups Chopped onions (about 3 large onions)

3 Large cloves garlic, minced

1 Large carrot, diced

1 Jalapeño pepper, minced with seeds

½ tsp Turmeric

½ tsp Ground coriander

2 cups Yellow Split Peas, rinsed

3 cups chopped vine-ripened tomatoes (about 2 large tomatoes)

1 carton Vegetable Broth

1 pkg Frozen chopped spinach, thawed (with liquid)

1 cup Chopped fresh coriander

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds; cook for about 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add onions; cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring often, or until softened. Stir in garlic, carrot and jalapeno; cook for 10 minutes, stirring often, or until softened, adding a little water and scraping the bottom of the pan if browning too quickly.

2. Stir in turmeric and coriander; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add split peas, tomatoes, broth and 2 cups (500 mL) water; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer partially covered for 20 to 25 minutes or until peas are tender.

3. Stir in spinach and its liquid; cook for 3 minutes. Stir in coriander and serve immediately.

