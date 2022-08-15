Registration for the fall edition of Cleaning the Capital opens on August 15

The City of Ottawa has announced that the Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign is set for next month. Registration opens August 15th for cleanup projects taking place between September 15 and October 15 with registration closing on September 30th.

2022 marks the 29th year of the Cleaning the Capital Program! The annual cleanup campaign first began in 1994 as a springtime cleanup. In 2006, due to the spring campaign’s overwhelming success an annual fall campaign was added. Since 1994, more than 1.6 million volunteers have participated in nearly 30,000 cleanup projects throughout the city. As a result, an estimated 1,350,000 kilograms of waste has been removed from our public spaces.

The Cleaning the Capital Program is a not-for-profit initiative and relies heavily on the generosity of sponsors who offer financial and in-kind support. Cleaning the Capital is an exciting way for residents to foster community pride by cleaning up their parks, bus stops, woodlots, ravines, shorelines and pathways, while enjoying the outdoors and ensuring that Ottawa stays clean, green, and litter-free.

Registration is quick and easy:

Go to ottawa.ca , or call 311 (TTY: 613-580-2401) to register for the cleanup. The interactive map on our website will show you which locations have already been claimed , allow you to register your own project site and choose the cleanup supplies that you need.

Stittsville registrants can pick-up your cleanup kits, that include garbage bags, recycling bags, and gloves, at the CardelRec Recreation Complex, 1500 Shea Road.

To receive Cleaning the Capital promotional materials to display in your store or office, contact cleaning@ottawa.ca(link opens email application) or call 613-580-2424, ext.13458.

Cleaning the Capital is a great opportunity for high school students to get a head start on their Community Involvement Program volunteer hours. Students simply have to:

Register their cleanup online during the campaign.

Complete their cleanup project.

Submit their cleanup report prior to the submission deadline.

Contact us(link opens email application) to obtain a letter supporting their participation in the Cleaning the Capital campaign.

This is a great opportunity for families and friends to work together on community cleanup projects that help make Ottawa clean, green, graffiti-free and litter-free.