Residents invited to bless children in need with Operation Christmas Child Shoebox gifts

(A child in Costa Rica opens her Operation Christmas Shoebox received from Samaritan’s Purse donations. Photo: provided)

Canada’s 2024 Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection season is underway. Individuals, families, churches, businesses, sports teams, and community groups are now packing shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos, to be delivered to children in need around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is an annual initiative of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization that works in more than 100 countries. Last year, Canadians filled more than 425,000 shoeboxes with gifts that shared God’s love and hope with struggling children in West Africa, Central America, Ukraine and Philippines. In a world weighed down with inflation, political turmoil and the effects of war, children need joy more than ever.

Thanks to the items that Canadians lovingly put in their shoeboxes, and the $12-per-box they donate to cover shipping and other program costs, Samaritan’s Purse is able to deliver the boxes to children around the world living in the midst of poverty, disease, war, and natural disaster.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and distributed more than 220 million shoebox gifts in more than 130 countries.

“Struggling children and families need hope,” said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. “This is the essence of Operation Christmas Child. Every shoebox gift is an opportunity for a child to learn that he or she matters to Canadians and, most importantly, matters to God. That’s why I want everyone to help as many children in need as possible by packing shoeboxes.”

National Shoebox Collection Week is Nov. 18-24. Each gift-filled shoebox packed, donated, and delivered to one of hundreds of drop-off locations throughout Canada by November 18 will make a long journey into the arms of a child in need. Canadians can also pack boxes online at PackABox.ca.

In Stittsville, the shoebox drop-off location is at the Community Bible Church, 1600 Stittsville Main Street from November 18-24, 2024. Below are the dates and times to drop-off donations:

Mon., Nov. 18: 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Thur., Nov. 21: 5:00pm 7:00pm

Sat., Nov. 23: 9:00am – 1:00pm

Sun., Nov. 24: 11:00am – 1:00pm

About Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ’s biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our work includes providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Visit SamaritansPurse.ca for more information.