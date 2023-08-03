Residents of Wildpine and Ravenscroft Courts to submit petition to city opposing proposed development at 37 Wildpine Court

(The proposed four storey low-rise apartment building included in the new development proposal and by law amendment for 37 Wildpine Court. Image: Fotenn Planning + Design)

On Friday, August 4, Dov Korkh a resident of Wildpine Court, will be presenting a petition to the City of Ottawa in opposition to the proposed new development at 37 Wildpine Court. A handful of residents in the neighbourhood had attempted to oppose the development in the past with no success. This time the residents have banded together and created a petition of opposition. Dov went door-to-door with the petition and successfully obtained over 50 signatures from homeowners on Wildpine Court, Ravenscroft Court and Stittsville Main Street who oppose the development.

Dov told Stittsville Central, “The envisaged project entails the construction of a four-story building, comprising 94 residential units, with an accompanying plan to connect Wildpine Court and Ravenscroft Court, creating a drive-through street. As fervent residents of both Wildpine and Ravenscroft, we have come together in unity, signing a collective petition in unwavering opposition to this proposed development. I am slated to present this petition at City Hall this forthcoming Friday, underlining the palpable consensus among us against this proposition.

At the core of our resistance lies the sincere concern for the tranquility and serenity that define our daily lives in this harmonious enclave. The introduction of such a substantial construction project threatens to disrupt the very essence of the calm pace of life that we hold dear. The beauty of our neighborhood is not solely in its physical landscapes but also in the intangible sense of community and peace that envelops us. This proposed development, unfortunately, has the potential to erode this cherished ethos.”

Information regarding the proposed Plan of Subdivision and Zoning By-law Amendment (Application #D07-16-21-0030) can be found on the City of Ottawa website under Development Applications Search.

Comments or concerns with regards to 37 Wildpine Court can be sent by August 8, 2023 via email to the Development Review Planner, Lisa Stern, at Lisa.Stern@ottawa.ca or by calling 613-580-2424 x21108.

The petition signed by residents and to be submitted on August 4th reads as follows:

Petition.

We, the residents of Wildpine Court and Ravenscroft Court, are strongly opposed to a building of four-story, 94 units residential building on Wildpine Court and connecting our streets together. We are writing it to urge a reconsideration of the decision to build a four-story building on our small and quiet non-exit streets. While development and progress are essential, it is crucial to thoroughly assess the potential consequences and impact on the existing community and environment.

Building such a type of building here will have many disadvantages for us. Here are our points to consider:

Traffic congestion: Adding a four-story building to a small street will increase traffic flow and congestion, during construction and especially after the building is occupied. During the construction phase, heavy machinery, trucks, and construction vehicles will need to access the area, causing disruption to the peaceful atmosphere of the street and leading to traffic jams. Once the building is occupied, the influx of residents, employees, and visitors will further strain the limited road capacity. Traffic congestion can hinder the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians, making it more challenging for residents to access their properties and causing inconvenience to the entire neighborhood. 94 units meaning between 200 to 400 people will live there. Most of them will use cars. It means 200 new cars will pass through twice a day. We already have enough cars visiting Wildpine Residence and frequently two cars can’t pass each other and one of them must yield. Plus, connecting Wildpine and Ravenscroft together will create another drive through street where additional drivers will cut corner in case congestion on the Main St. We don’t have no speed limit signs or road bumpers; therefore, cars will just fly through. None of us wants to stay in traffic on our streets or be hit by a speeding vehicle. This will cause inconvenience for residents and visitors alike.

Parking issues: Limited space for parking is a common issue on small streets. With more residents and employees in the building, the demand for parking spaces will increase significantly. Limited available parking spots will lead to disputes among old and new residents and visitors, and some may resort to parking on neighboring streets or private property, causing tensions with other residents. Wildpine Court is a small narrow street with prohibited parking on one side of it. Wildpine Residence staff park on the other side of the street making it even smaller. They park all shift long they block fire hydrant and post office boxes. Wildpine Resident visitors only adding to the problem. Leaving no room to park for our visitors. Even though you are going to limit one parking spot per unit, do you really think there will be only one vehicle per family? There will be at least two of them. Public transport is not as great here as you may think. And even with paid permits, where will they all park? Correct. On our narrow driveways and tiny lawns, because there is no other room left.

Noise pollution: Construction of a four-story building involves a prolonged period of noise and disruption. From the excavation and foundation work to the installation of utilities and construction materials, the noise levels will be particularly high and disruptive to the existing residents on our streets. Even after the construction is completed, the higher population density in the new building can lead to increased noise from daily activities, such as conversations, music, and machinery, disturbing the peaceful environment that was once characteristic of the streets.

Privacy concerns: The presence of a taller building near existing homes will lead to privacy issues. Depending on the building’s design and orientation, windows or balconies of the new building might directly overlook neighboring properties’ back yards and bedroom windows, compromising the privacy of those residents. This lack of privacy can lead to discomfort and strained relationships between the new building’s occupants and the neighboring residents.

Impact on property values: The presence of a tall building can have mixed effects on property values in the area. While it may increase the overall density and attractiveness for small businesses, potential buyers or renters might perceive the building as undesirable due to the potential drawbacks mentioned earlier. Moreover, inadequate parking facilities can deter potential buyers or renters from considering properties in the area, negatively affecting property values and the overall desirability of the neighborhood. As a result, properties on small streets like ours will experience a decrease in value, and homeowners will find it challenging to sell or rent their properties at desired prices.

Safety during construction: Constructing a four-story building in a small space can be complex and challenging, leading to safety risks for construction workers and nearby residents. The close proximity of existing properties and the limited space for maneuvering construction equipment can increase the likelihood of accidents and incidents. Adequate safety measures and precautions must be taken during the construction phase to minimize risks to both workers and residents.

Emergency access: In the event of emergencies such as fires, medical incidents, or natural disasters, the small and narrow nature of the street may hinder quick and efficient access for emergency services. Limited space and congestion may delay emergency vehicles, potentially leading to higher risks for both the new building’s occupants and the existing residents on the street. Residents of Wildpine Residence will not be especially happy knowing that their frequent guests from emergency will have to wait in a traffic jam in order to get here. It may negatively impact Wildpine Residence as a business too.

Infrastructure strain: A taller building will require more resources, such as water, electricity, and sewage services. The existing infrastructure in the area might not be adequately prepared to handle the increased demand, leading to potential strains on utilities and service providers. Upgrading the infrastructure to accommodate the new building can be costly and may disrupt services for both the new building and existing properties during the construction phase.

Increased strain on services: With more residents living in the four-story building, there will be an increased demand for local services. Waste collection, public transportation, schools, and healthcare facilities may experience higher usage, potentially leading to strains on these services. The local authorities must anticipate and plan for the increased demand to ensure that services continue to meet the needs of both the new building’s occupants and existing residents.

Aesthetic impact: The design and appearance of a four-story building may not blend harmoniously with the character of the no-exit street or the surrounding neighborhood. The introduction of a relatively tall building in an area with predominantly smaller structures may create a visual contrast that some residents find unappealing. The building’s architecture, facade, and overall aesthetics should be carefully considered to ensure it complements the existing surroundings.

Limited green spaces: The construction of a tall building may consume a significant portion of the available land, leaving limited space for green areas, parks, or communal outdoor spaces. This can have a negative impact on the overall quality of life for residents in the neighborhood, as green spaces offer recreational opportunities, improve air quality, and provide a sense of community. It would be much nicer to have a children’s playground with a wading pool instead.

Sunlight obstruction: A four-story building may cast significant shadows on surrounding properties, affecting the amount of natural sunlight they receive. Reduced sunlight can impact the ambiance of neighboring homes and gardens, making them feel darker and colder. In addition to affecting residents’ quality of life, reduced sunlight can also have negative effects on plants and green spaces in the vicinity, potentially leading to issues with plant growth and health.

Environmental impact: The construction and operation of a four-story building can have negative environmental impacts, depending on the design and materials used. Increased energy consumption for heating, cooling, and lighting, as well as potential waste generation during construction and after occupation, can contribute to a larger ecological footprint.

Considering these numerous cons and potential drawbacks, I urge you to reconsider the decision to build a large residential property on our streets. Our community and environment are precious, and it is crucial to prioritize the well-being and happiness of the residents who call this neighborhood home.

I believe that a more thoughtful and inclusive approach to development can lead to better outcomes for all stakeholders. Let us explore alternative options that respect the unique character of our street, preserve our peaceful ambiance, and foster sustainable growth.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I trust that you will make a decision that best serves the interests of our community.

Sincerely,

Residents of Wildpine Court, Ravenscroft Court and Wildpine Residence management.

Name: Address: Email: Phone Number: Signature: