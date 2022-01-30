Restart of drop-in recreation activities -note some winter programs are reduced or cancelled

With the Province of Ontario relaxing restrictions on Monday, January 31, the City will resume drop-in recreation and cultural activities at select locations with 50 per cent capacity levels.

Select facilities listed on ottawa.ca will open for drop-in activities and facility rentals at 50 per cent capacity starting on Monday. Access to most activities will require a reservation in advance and proof of vaccination will be required for everyone 12 years and older. Reservations for drop-in activities can be made under the “schedule” tab of the facility page that began at 6:00 pm on Saturday, January 29.

Many of the planned winter registered programs will be cancelled due to limited time remaining in the winter session and capacity restrictions. You will be contacted if your program has been cancelled and receive a refund.

The following registered programs will still take place beginning Saturday, February 5:

Advanced aquatic certification programs (modified schedule)

Outdoor programs at Mooney’s Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility

Learn to Skate programs

Hockey programs 4-on-4 for ages seven to 12 50+ Game Play Night Adult Game Play Ray Friel Hockey League Instructional powerskating

Nepean Visual Arts Centre programs

Inclusive Recreation programs, including Social Recreation

Seniors Centres programming

“I Love To” programs

Modified rural program offerings (check the guide for availability in your community)

Virtual programs

Before and After school programs

March Break camps will be offered with registration opening on Wednesday, February 16 at 9 pm.

These programs will run as staff availability permits. It’s a good idea to check for cancellations before heading to your program.