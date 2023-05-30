‘Ride for Dad’ revs their engines in support of prostate cancer June 3rd

On Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 motorcycles will rev their engines to raise funds for the fight against prostate cancer – the most commonly diagnosed men’s cancer in Canada. Riders and supporters from the Ottawa/Gatineau region will come together to take part in a live entertainment and celebration departing from Canada Post (located at 2701 Riverside Drive in Ottawa). Saturday June 3rd, at 8:00am with kick stands up at 10:00am.

For the 2023 ride, Michael (Mike) Anderson is the Co-Chair, along with Tina Gibson and the Ride Captain is Ken Alcock. Mike, a founder and an owner of Nobility Performance in Stittsville, has been a long-time volunteer with Ride for Dad – long before his father’s diagnosis. Dallas Alexander of Stittsville will be the musical guest and will be performing both before and after the ride.

(Dallas Alexander plays for his audience at the Stittsville Front Porch Concert Series in 2021.)

Mike knows all too well how a diagnosis of prostate cancer affects a family. His own father, Douglas, battled the disease and finally succumbed. His father had requested a PSA test for over a year from his family doctor, but the doctor had denied Douglas’ request with an excuse that the test was unreliable. When the doctor finally gave in, Douglas was in the final stages of prostate cancer. “I miss my Dad and I don’t want this to be your family’s story,” said Mike. One of the things that Mike’s father had wanted to be made clear, “I want you to spread the word of my situation and to encourage people to get their PSA test – to be insistent with your doctor as you are your best advocate,” Mike told us. He will carry on his father’s wishes with the message that all men over 40 insist on obtaining a PSA test.

(Mike Anderson with his father Douglas and children. Photo: submitted)

BMW Motorrad has joined the fight against prostate cancer through national sponsorship and an incredible national bike prize of their new BMW R 18 B motorcycle. For every $200 collected in pledges, registered riders will automatically be entered into the national contest. (Full details can be found at www.RideForDad.ca – Quebec excluded).

The Ottawa Motorcycle Ride For Dad is asking the community to get involved, be committed, and lend their support. You don’t need to be a motorcycle rider to help fight against prostate cancer – non-riders can donate, raise their own pledges as a registered Champion, or come out to the event to cheer on the riders!

“Prostate cancer is a needless killer for men,” said Garry Janz, Co-founder & Ride For Dad President. “The more the community is aware and educated about prostate cancer, the less chance there is to lose the men in our lives to this terrible disease. The Ottawa Motorcycle Ride For Dad not only raises funds to fight this disease, but it also gives men and their families a reason to talk about it.”

“Prostate cancer doesn’t affect only men; it has a huge impact on their families as well. Wives, daughters and sons, sisters and brothers are all touched with one diagnosis.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian men (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers). It is estimated that about 1 in 8 Canadian men will develop prostate cancer during their lifetime and 1 in 29 will die from it. On average, 13 Canadian men will die from prostate cancer every day. Successful treatment can depend on early detection. In the longer term, research into improved diagnosis, treatment, prevention and a cure will improve our capacity to deal with this disease.

The Ottawa Ride For Dad’s mission is to raise funds to save men’s lives by supporting prostate cancer research and raising public awareness of the disease. The first Ride For Dad was held in Ottawa in 2000, and since then has raised more than $39 million dollars. The proceeds from all Ride For Dad events is donated to the Prostate Cancer Fight Foundation to support prostate cancer research and awareness to benefit the communities where the funds were raised.

Ride For Dad events are held in multiple cities across the country, to find a Ride near you, to register or make a donation or for more information, visit www.ridefordad.ca.

Register online for the Ottawa Ride for Dad at: https://ridefordad.ca/chapter/ottawa/