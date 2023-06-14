Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville International Film Series – June Special Viewing – Only a few tickets left!

In collaboration with the Film Circuit of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville will show a special viewing of the Indigenous film, Bones of Crows, for a single presentation at Landmark Cinemas, Kanata, on June 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Bones of Crows is an epic account of the life of Cree matriarch Aline Spears. Aline was born in the 1920s into a happy and large family. She and her siblings were forcibly removed from that home and sent to residential schools. Subsequently, Aline enlisted in the military during World War II, where her knowledge of the Cree language was invaluable to the war effort. After the war, Aline returned with her husband Adam to Canada, where the residential school trauma affected the family’s daily lives.

This powerful story focuses on Aline and her struggles to overcome that trauma. It is a film that is filled with rich storytelling and moments of grace and dignity. Writer-director Marie Clements has created a film that should be required viewing for all Canadians.

The proceeds from this film presentation will be used to support three Ottawa-area Indigenous groups: Teeweegan House, Minwashin Lodge and Mādahòkì Lodge.

To order tickets ($15/person) for this special presentation (not included in season passes), please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com). Since there are only a few tickets left, please do not delay. There may be a “waiting list”.

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville appreciates your support. For information about your local Rotary club, visit their website – stittsvillerotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville on Facebook.