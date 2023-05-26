Rotary Club presenting last film of the season on May 29 – special viewing of Bones of Crows coming in June

In collaboration with the Film Circuit of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville will show its last film of the season on May 29. The Territory will be screened at Landmark Cinemas, Kanata at 4:00 and 7:00 pm. Laurysen Kitchens and Royal Bank Wealth Management are sponsoring this series.

The Territory is a National Geographic Documentary that focuses on the struggles of the Uru-eu-wau-wau indigenous tribe against settlers in the Brazilian rain forest during the three years beginning in 2018. When Jair Bolsonaro became President, he declared “that there won’t be one more inch of indigenous reserve” in the rain forest. That precipitated continuing pressure on the indigenous peoples living there.

Ordering your ticket is easy. Please contact Charles Mossman ( charcz@yahoo.com ) for 4:00 pm or Elke Harder ( Elke@EFHarder.com ) for 7:00 pm. The price of a single film ticket is $15. This film is already included for those who hold season passes.

Special Viewing

Although our film series ends at the end of May, we have a special opportunity for viewers to purchase tickets for the Indigenous film, Bones of Crows, for a single presentation at Landmark on June 26 at 7:00 p.m. Bones of Crows documents the life of Aline Spears, who was forcibly removed from her family and sent to a residential school with her siblings in the 1920’s. Later Aline joined the military during World War II, and used her Cree language to help the war effort. After the war she returned to Canada, but had to struggle to overcome the trauma of the residential school experiences.

To order tickets ($15/person) for this special presentation (not included in season passes), please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com). The proceeds from this film presentation will be used to support three Ottawa-area Indigenous groups:

Teeweegan House

Minwashin Lodge

Mādahòkì Lodge

The Rotary Club appreciates the support from everyone who attended their movies during the winter series. For information about the Rotary club, visit their website, stittsvillerotary.com, or Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville on Facebook.