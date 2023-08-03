Operation Come Home (OCH) is a drop-in centre where at-risk and homeless youth from across Ottawa can access readily available morning and evening drop-in programs, mental health and substance use counselling, and receive services to assist them with housing, employment, and more.

OCH also supplies hot meals and groceries to more than 700 impoverished youth each year, however, they are currently struggling to keep up with increasing demand and rising costs.

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville, a group made up of community members looking to make Ottawa a better place, has been a long-time supporter of community area food banks in both Stittsville and Richmond. Serving the needs of families and at-risk youth is one of the Rotary club’s service goals.

Which is why on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, between 10:00am and 3:00pm, Rotarians as well as volunteers from OCH will be present outside the entranceway of Brown’s Independent Grocer at 1251 Stittsville Main Street on the day of the Food Drive to accept donations for this very worthy cause.

Donations of non-perishable foods items such as Sidekicks pasta, canned ravioli, canned chili and chunky soups, cereals, hot chocolate, instant coffee, noodle bowls and meal replacement/protein drinks are greatly appreciated. Cash donations are also welcome.

For those who would like additional information or have any questions about the food drive, please contact Michael Dixon at partnersottawachair@gmail.com, John Heckbert at jheckbert@operationcomehome.ca, or Marion Mossman at marion.mossman@gmail.com.

This is a wonderful opportunity to support our youth in Ottawa, and your help would be greatly appreciated.