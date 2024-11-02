Round-up of Halloween week in photos – Stittsville Youth Centre, decorations and the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade

(Trevor Eggleton, with his daughters, Kaya and Lilia, organized another successful Stittsville Pumpkin Parade on November 1st with hundreds of carved pumpkins to judge. The crowd were in awe of amazingly creative pumpkin carvers who entered their pumpkins. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It was a busy week for everyone celebrating Halloween with spooky events to attend such as the Stittsville Youth Centre party held on October 30 to the fun and eerily decorated houses and to top it all off, the annual Stittsville Pumpkin Parade that took place on November 1st.

We dropped in to the Stittsville Youth Centre Spooky Season Party on October 30 hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville. There were plenty youth sharing their fun and haunting costumes. There was even a haunted room that totally scared everyone who entered – if you dared.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a little drive around the community to take some photos of the many creative displays. Residents really went all out again this year.

There were hundreds of eerie and beautifully carved pumpkins at the Stittsville Pumpkin Parade that again this year was organized by Trevor Eggleton and his daughters, Kaya and Lilia. As is expected, the crowd was large and the oohs and aaws were aplenty. It was a difficult task judging the winners for the carving contest, but the winners this year were Paul Braithwaite in the Adult Category and Triston Vontechman in the Children’s Category. The pigs and cows at a local farm will enjoy the pumpkins again this year, thanks to Eco West Enders of Stittsville who ensure that the pumpkins are repurposed.

And of course, November is here and the Stittsville District Lions Club annually light up a spruce tree in blue lights at the Village Square Park to recognize Diabetes Month. We caught them when they were in mid action.