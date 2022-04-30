Ruth Richardson and Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club invite residents to peace walk for Ukraine

(The pathway and labyrinth at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park in Stittsville South. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Rotary Clubs are found all over the globe and their goal is “to create positive, lasting change” in their communities. The Stittsville Rotarians brought the idea of a labyrinth to the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park thanks to people like Theresa Quadri and Val Wright in 2015. The official opening of Stittsville’s only labyrinth in a public park took place on October 8, 2015. It measures 53 feet in diameter, was built by United States company Paverart and was installed by local contractor Exel Contracting Inc. of Carp. The stone labyrinth, an outdoor 11 circuit Chartres style paver labyrinth, was designed as a “contemplative path” for walking meditation. The Rotary Club at the time of opening said, “the path is inclusive, non-denominational and is an easy way for people to centre, inspire positivity and calm themselves.”

(A Peace banner displayed at the official opening of the labyrinth in 2015. Photo: Barry Gray, Stittsville Central)

This year, you are invited to join thousands of people who walk labyrinths worldwide as they participate in the fourteenth annual World Labyrinth Day. These walks are always held on the first Saturday in May and are a moving meditation for peace – a rolling wave of positive energy flowing across the globe wherever you live – covering every time zone.

The walk and meditation for Peace in Ukraine, will take place on May 7 from 1:00-4:00pm at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park (bordered by Fernbank Road, Stittsville Main Street and Cherry Drive). Ruth Richardson, a trained Veriditas Labyrinth Facilitator, will be present to guide participants.

(The opening movement mandela at the W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park in October, 2015. Photo: Barry Gray, StittsvilleCentral)

Ruth shared with Stittsville Central, “Walking the labyrinth is a powerful kinesthetic meditation. One step at a time moving forward. It is both personal and a corporate experience. An opportunity is come walk together for a common purpose. I do hope people will come together for a powerful expression of peace for Ukraine“.

“Walking in is a time to let go, surrender to the path. The centre is a place to think and be still. The walk out is to reintegrate the wisdom from the centre back into the world as you move forward. There is no right or wrong way to walk. The walk is a metaphor for life – its twists and turns. We are all walking in solidarity for peace in our lives and peace in Ukraine. A very powerful gesture,” added Ruth.

(The centre of the Stittsville labyrinth at W.J. Bell Rotary Peace Park. Photo: Barry Gray, Stittsville Central)

Consider bringing a lawn chair if you wish to sit before, during and after the walk, or you may wish to sit in the centre to have a moment of stillness and quiet. All are welcome including accompanied and supervised children.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to support the humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine can do so at www.shelterboxcanada.org. Commemorative bricks on the walkway leading to the labyrinth are also available by contacting rookedave403@gmail.com or www.stittsvillerotary.com.

WALK IN PEACE!

(A moving candlelight ceremony capped off the day of celebrations to open Stittsville’s Peace Park in 2015. Photo: Barry Gray, Stittsville Central)