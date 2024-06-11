Sacred Heart Co-Op Fair highlights the hands-on experience students receive from Stittsville businesses

(We were pleased to have Jack Bayley join our team at Stittsville Central covering local stories on people, sports and events. Jack is a Grade 11 student who was selected to participate in the Sacred Heart Co-Op Program. Photos: Stittsville Central)

Twice a year, the teachers who lead the co-op program at Sacred Heart High School reach out to Stittsville businesses from a variety of workplace settings inviting them to participate in the school’s Co-Op Student Program. The placements reflect a wide range of student interests and abilities, yet ensure that the student’s duties and learning experiences at the workplace are closely related to one or more courses that the student is enrolled in. Stittsville Central is pleased to have been invited to participate in the program for the past two years and were fortunate to have Jack Bayley join our team this year.

Not only do the students earn credits towards their graduation, they gain hands-on experience that assists them to make informed career and education choices for their future. Confidence is also gained that allows students to transition from high school to employment or post-secondary education with more awareness of what to expect.

On June 6th, Sacred Heart held their Co-Op Fair highlighting all of the students and businesses who participated in the mid-February to June co-op placements. Each student created a display for the business where their co-op placement took place that outlined the type of business, the skills required, the duties they performed, along with additional information they wished to share.

While Jack completed his five month co-op placement with Stittsville Central, his interesting articles were enjoyed by many residents – I know we certainly enjoyed reading them. The students we spoke to all commented that they were amazed with their experience gained and the skills they developed with the numerous Stittsville businesses involved. They encouraged other students to participate in the Co-Op Program when they are provided the opportunity.