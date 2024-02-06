Stittsville helps Samaritan’s Purse celebrate more than 11 million Shoebox Gifts collected for children in need

(Photos taken by Frank King of Samaritan’s Purse, showing children in Costa Rica checking out their Canadian-packed Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.)

Samaritan’s Purse is celebrating the overwhelming generosity of volunteers who packed shoebox gifts for boys and girls around the world for their Operation Christmas Child (OCC). Children from around the world living in conditions such poverty, disaster conditions and war receive the shoebox gifts. Each shoebox labeled by age and gender were filled with fun toys, school supplies, and personal care items bringing joy to children in need. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

This week Samaritan’s Purse reported that for Christmas 2023, OCC collected 11,330,126 gift-filled shoeboxes globally in 2023 with 425,209 of these packed in Canada. Each shoebox gift is a tangible express of God’s love and shares the true meaning of Christmas with children, including many who are suffering from war, poverty, disease and disaster.

Across Ontario, residents packed 154,229 shoeboxes in 2023. That’s up nearly 3,000 from 151,788 in 2022! Stittsville residents can be proud with their increase of 551 shoeboxes collected in 2023 from that of 332 shoeboxes in 2022. It is extremely nice to see an increase in the generosity – especially in these difficult times with increasing prices.

“We are thrilled to see the enthusiastic participation of Canadians in Operation Christmas Child,” said Kendra Shields, Operation Christmas Child’s Canadian director. “It is very encouraging to know that so many generous people want to give hope and joy to children in need around the world.”

Across Canada, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer.

Information about the various ways local participants can get involved year-round can also be found at SamaritansPurse.ca/OCC or by calling 1-800-303-1269.

Stittsville residents can still pack shoeboxes for children, even with the drop-off locations for gifts being closed until November. Anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few easy clicks at PackaBox.ca. These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Operation Christmas Child is a program of Samaritan’s Purse Canada, a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ’s biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides Operation Christmas Child, our initiatives include providing safe water, vocational skills, and agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.