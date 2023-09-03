Schedule changes for Labour Day and the following week

The Labour Day holiday takes place on Monday, September 4 with closures and delays to follow in the upcoming week. Below is a list provided by the City of Ottawa for changes that may affect you.

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), in Kanata (580 Terry Fox Drive), in Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, September 4. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, September 5. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit Services

On Monday, September 4, OC Transpo service will operate on a Sunday schedule. O-Train Line 1 service will run from 8 am to 11 pm, and Line 2 bus service will run from 7:30 am to 11 pm. The Shuttle Express service and Shopper Route 301 will not operate. Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip. The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25. Petrie Island on Route 139. The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185.

The Para Transpo reservations phone line and the trip information and cancellation phone line will be open during regular business hours.

Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.

The Taxi Coupon line will remain open. OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open regular business hours (7 am to 9 pm) during the weekend, including the holiday Monday.

OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open with adjusted hours on Monday, September 4 (10 am to 6pm), and regular business hours throughout the rest of the weekend.

The OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, September 4.

On Labour Day, and every Saturday, Sunday and statutory holiday, two customers aged 13 or older can ride all day for $11.25 with the 2-for-1 DayPass. Kids 12 and under ride for free every day!

For more information on Labour Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Recreation and cultural services

Many indoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.

Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. We recommend you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives, and museums will be closed on Monday, September 4.

Lifeguard supervision is no longer provided at City of Ottawa beaches. Washrooms at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia Beach and Petrie Island remain open. Splash pads will also be open.

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, September 4. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.