Seduction, intrigue, and high stakes – Dangerous Liaisons opens at Kanata Theatre on November 6

(Le Vicomte de Valmont played by Stavros Sakiadis and La Marquise de Merteuil played by Megan LeMarquand can be found performing in Dangerous Liaisons, Kanata Theatre’s November performances. Photos: Alex Henkelman)

Seduction, intrigue, and high stakes—just a taste of what awaits in *Dangerous Liaisons. A scheming widow and her manipulative ex-lover make a bet regarding the corruption of a recently married woman. Their targets are the virtuous (and married) Madame de Tourvel and Cécile de Volanges, a young girl who has fallen in love with her music tutor, the Chevalier Danceny. In order to gain their trust, Merteuil and Valmont pretend to help the secret lovers so they can use them later in their own treacherous schemes.

(La Marquise de Merteuil played by Megan LeMarquand and Emilie played by Sumeyra Ulas.)

But as their intrigues become more duplicitous and they find their human pawns responding in ways they could not have predicted, the consequences prove to be more serious, and deadly, than the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont could have guessed.

(Le Vicomte de Valmont played by Stavros Sakiadis.)

It takes place in various salons and boudoirs in hotels and châteaux in and around Paris and the Bois de Vincennes during an autumn and winter in the late 1780s.

“Dangerous Liaisons”, by Christopher Hampton and directed by Sarah Hegger, is a 1985 play adapted from the 1782 scandalous novel of the same title in French by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

Hampton adapted the play for the screen in a 1988 film version directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Thurman, Swoosie Kurtz, Mildred Natwick, Peter Capaldi and Keanu Reeves. It received seven nominations at the 61st Academy Awards, including for the Best Picture, and won three: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

CAST

Azolan: Cameron Bishop

Cecile Volanges: Ava Gustine

Emilie: Sumeyra Ulas

La Marquise de Merteuil: Megan LeMarquand

La Presidente de Tourvel: Lindsey Keene

Le Chevalier Danceny: Thomas Jestin

Le Vicomte de Valmont: Stavros Sakiadis

Madame de Rosemonde: Sandy Wynne

Madame de Volanges: Sharon Bernbaum

Major Domo: Arsenii Skvortsov

CHORUS :

Chorus Lead: Arsenii Skvortsov

Chorus: Andra Smith

Chorus: Justine Brown

Chorus: Amy McCallum

Chorus: Selvam Sitaraman

With a cast of 10 actors, Dangerous Liaisons is one of the larger ensembles the Kanata Theatre has introduced, with a number of actors from the Ottawa Little Theatre joining the troupe.

(Le Chevalier Danceny played by Thomas Kein and Le Vicomte de Valmont played by Stavros Sakiadis)

Kanata Theatre is excited to bring to the stage this classic drama with performances November 6th – 16th at 7:30pm, with a matinee performance on November 10th at 2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased on-line or through our box office by calling 613-831-4435.

As this production contains mature themes, including depictions of violence and assault, portrayed with sensitivity, it is recommended that those aged 16 and above attend.