September news and events from Goulbourn Museum

Happy September! Although summer is in our rearview mirror, Goulbourn Museum staff are excited to announce a great lineup of fall workshops and programs. And autumn wouldn’t be complete without the annual Richmond Fair which staff and museum volunteers always look forward to attending.



The Museum introduced new hours that came into effect on September 1st. They are now open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outside of these hours, the Museum is available by appointment. However, please note that the Museum will be closed Friday, September 20th to Sunday, September 22nd while the team is representing the Museum at the Richmond Fair.

Contribute to the Museum’s Poppies of Goulbourn Display

Can you knit or crochet? There’s still time to leave your mark on this year’s Poppies of Goulbourn exhibition!

Every year a portion of the Museum is draped in handmade poppies in honour of Remembrance Day. If you would like to contribute to this exhibit, please click this link to get all the details you will need to make and donate poppies! The deadline for donating poppies for this year’s exhibit is October 5th, 2024.

Upcoming Adult Workshops

We have some fabulous adult workshops (16+) on the horizon. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. Details and registration are available at the links below:

Sophisticated Succulents – Needle Felting Workshop – Thursday, September 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. – $45.00/person

Learn the basics of needle felting and go home with your very own handmade felt succulent plant. The fee for this beginner-level (16+) workshop is $45 and includes all supplies as well as light refreshments. REGISTER



Intro to Modern Calligraphy – 3 Week Program – Wednesday, October 9, 16 & 23 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. – $135/person (total for all three sessions)

Join us for three sessions of learning modern calligraphy in a fun and sharing atmosphere. We will explore contemporary lettering using traditional pen and inks. The three sessions will be Wednesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Session 1 will be an introduction to pen and ink using lower case or miniscule letters. In the second session we will be learning the upper case or majuscule letters. In the last session we will finish by putting together what we have learned into words, sentences with fun simple projects in time for the holiday season. Cost for this beginner-level workshop is $135 for all three sessions and includes all supplies as well as light refreshments. Program is designed for ages 16+ and participants must be able to attend all three workshops. REGISTER

Intro to Encaustic Workshop – December 4, 2024 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. – $45.00/person

Learn the ancient art of painting with pigmented, melted beeswax in this adult workshop. Cost is $45 and includes supplies and light refreshments. REGISTER

Perfect Day for a Victorian Tea Party!

Last month’s Victorian Tea Party, was a roaring success! The rain date was the perfect summer day for making fascinators, playing dress-up, learning about tea etiquette and picnicking on the Museum grounds.

“Mind Your Manners” was the second Summer Seekers program of the season. In July, the Museum offered an Olympics-themed event. Summer Seekers was developed to teach children ages 4-11 about local history through games and activities. Programming staff worked hard to develop this year’s programs and it showed. Participation increased by over 50 percent compared to last year’s programs!

Thank you to everyone who took part and to all the volunteers who ensured the programs ran smoothly. Summer may be over but the Museum staff have some great children’s events lined up for the fall!

Upcoming Children’s Events

PD DAY CRAFTS – Friday, September 27 – 10am – 4pm

If your little ones have the day off school on September 27th, come craft with us! We will be making colourful paintings of fall trees. Children can also play in the Village Store and build cabins with our Lincoln Logs. No registration necessary, just drop in between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. (Parents/guardians must remain on site with children.) Cost is by donation.

FANTASTICAL FORESTS – FAMILY CRAFT DAY – Sunday, September 29 – 10am – 4pm

Join us for whimsical forest-themed crafts and activities at this month’s Family Craft Day! The event is geared towards children ages 4-11. Participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the program. Cost is $5 per participant and pre-registration is required. REGISTER

Where to Find us at Richmond Fair

Museum staff, Board members and volunteers will be in the Agricultural Awareness building during Richmond Fair, from September 20th – 22nd. Come and play the Collections Conundrum game, and try to guess the correct number of sweets in the candy jar contest! There will also be Richmond-related gift shop items at special fair prices.

We Asked and You Answered!

Thank you to everyone who helped put names to all the faces in this photo shared last month! Special thanks to Ellen Faulkner from the Goulbourn Township Historial Society’s (GTHS) Archives Committee who went the extra mile to find the ladies’ maiden names. The GTHS has family history files, social history files and digitized copies of historic photos available to the public on a dedicated computer located in the Local History Corner of the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library.

Many Thanks to summer student, Aiden Strudwick!

If you visited the Museum this summer, chances are pretty good you were greeted by summer student, Aiden Strudwick. Aiden gave tours, tended to the heritage garden, worked on an exhibit and helped plan and run public programs. Aiden joined the team with a keen interest in Museum programming and they loved watching her passion grow over the summer. Thanks for all your hard work and have a blast as you continue in the Applied Museum Studies program at Algonquin College!