Service Ontario improving services and adding pilot programs for efficient customer service

The Ontario government is making it faster, easier and more convenient for people and businesses to access driver’s licences, health cards, birth certificates and other services.

An enhanced appointment booking system at ServiceOntario is now available at 64 of its busiest centres. Customers requiring in-person visits can book multiple services in a single appointment on their smartphone or computer or book a single appointment for the whole family. Ontarians will also have the option to identify accessibility needs ahead of the appointment so services can be provided to meet their individual needs efficiently and effectively.

“We’re making it easier for people and businesses to connect with ServiceOntario, putting customers first and saving people time and money,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Across our government, we’re making it less complicated and more convenient for people to interact with government. We’ll never stop working to improve the services we offer people.”

ServiceOntario is also enhancing the customer experience through a number of pilot programs including virtual services. Eligible Ontarians who may find it difficult to visit a ServiceOntario centre in person can book virtual appointments to have their health cards renewed through live video calls. For those phoning the Contact Centre, new technology is rolling out to cut down the time callers spend on the line with quicker interactive responses or call-backs.

“Our government continues to modernize the way we deliver services, using data and technology to design programs that put customers first,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “Ontarians are already benefiting from our improved services that are easy-to-use, more accessible and digitally enabled. They can choose to access services in person, by phone, or online – taking advantage of more than 55 online services available anywhere, anytime, any day.”

New online services are being added regularly and these include renewal of health cards, licence plates and other government identification and permits. Convenient renewal reminders by email, text or phone call help Ontarians keep their important documents up to date. Almost all transactions related to Accessible Parking Permits are online.

As part of the work to provide customers with more online delivery options, in the coming months, soon-to-be-married couples can apply for a marriage licence online through a new secure portal in participating municipalities. As well, by spring, digital dealership registration — providing on-site registration of vehicle purchases at dealerships — will be expanding to trade-ins and used cars.

The Stittsville Service Ontario office is located at 1626 Stittsville Main Street, Unit 3.