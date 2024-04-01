Share the joy of outer space in April with Lucy Hambly

April 2024 will hold many exciting events for all space lovers, including an astronomical phenomenon that hasn’t occurred in Canada since 1979. From the total solar eclipse to the Pink Moon, here are some of April’s most anticipated astronomical phenomena and launches.

The most exciting astronomical event in April will take place on April 8. For the first time in over four decades, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Canada, giving many observers the chance to experience this spectacular phenomenon with proper safety regulations in place. As the last Canadian total solar eclipse took place in February 1979 and the next will not occur until August 2044, all astronomy fans should do their best to take advantage of the rare opportunity by finding the best nearby viewing locations and any needed equipment.

(An image of the last Canadian solar eclipse, which took place on February 26, 1979. Image credit: Jimmy Westlake, Colorado Mountain College/NASA)

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner is targeting late April (or possibly early May if another delay occurs) for its first crewed mission to the International Space Station. The Starliner first completed an unmanned mission to the ISS in 2022 after failing a test flight in 2019. However, NASA has shared that the capsule has undergone many tests since, and all technical issues have been resolved. The Starliner will carry two astronauts to the ISS: pilot Sunita “Suni” Williams, NASA astronaut and former record holder for most spacewalks completed by a woman; and commander Barry “Butch” Wilmore, NASA astronaut and United States Navy test pilot who has participated in two spaceflights to date.

April 22 will be the peak of the Lyrids meteor shower, which will be active between April 15 and April 29. Anywhere between 10 to 15 meteors per hour can be expected this year, though the Lyrids are unique in that they have been known to produce sudden plentiful bursts that can reach up to 100 meteors per hour. This event can be seen from everywhere, but will be primarily visible from the Northern Hemisphere. Unfortunately, the moonlight this year may be too intense for most observers to catch any but the brightest Lyrid. The Lyrids were first spotted by the Chinese in 687 BC, making it one of the oldest known meteor showers.

(Astronaut Don Pettit captured his view of Lyrids meteor shower peaking from the International Space Station on April 21, 2012. Photo credit: NASA/JSC/D. Pettit)

Finally, the full moon of April will be rising on April 23 at 7:49 PM (Eastern Time). Despite being known as the Pink Moon, April’s full moon will not actually appear any differently from a regular moon. Instead, this moon was most likely named for the blooming flowers that come with the start of springtime. Additional names of this moon are the Breaking Ice Moon, the Frog Moon, the Sucker Moon, and the Moon of the Red Grass Appearing.

Whether you choose to seize the rare event and observe the total solar eclipse on April 8 or try to catch the Lyrids meteor shower, this month will be sure to provide all astronomy lovers with many chances to support launching crews, witness astronomical phenomena, and so much more.