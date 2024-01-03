Share your thoughts on the Commemorative Naming Program on Engage Ottawa

Every story counts. Over 350 streets, parks and facilities across Ottawa bear the names of individuals who made extraordinary contributions to the city and its residents. The current Commemorative Naming Program has been in place for the past 20 years. The City is seeking your input to modernize a policy that aligns with Ottawa’s values.

To get involved, complete an online survey on Engage Ottawa to share your feedback on the Commemorative Naming Program and help shape a revised policy that will contribute to Ottawa’s legacy for generations to come.

With your input, this review aims to strengthen the City’s approach to commemoration and establish the foundation for a more equitable, diverse and inclusive process.

Visit Engage Ottawa for more information and to participate in the Commemorative Naming Program policy review. The survey will be open for responses until Friday, February 16, 2024.