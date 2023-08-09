Sign up now for before and after school programs

The start of school is just around the corner and registration for the City’s before and after school programs is in full swing!

Designed to be active, with an emphasis on fun, participants have access to a variety of amenities, including gymnasiums, pools, indoor and outdoor rinks. Finish the school day with friends in a camp-style environment. Get active with games and sports and be creative with arts, crafts, and cooking.

New this September, you can register for after school care on single days to accommodate hybrid working schedules.

City of Ottawa programs for children between the ages of 4 and 12, are affordable, flexible, in English and French, and offer the highest standards of care that the City is known for.

Does your child need a little extra help? Our Inclusive Recreation team provides Shared Care 1:1 integration support.

Go to register.ottawa.ca to find a location in your neighbourhood and sign up today!

Reminder! Aquatics registration starts on Monday, August 14 at 9 pm. All other programs are available on Wednesday, August 16 at 9 pm.